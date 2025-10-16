"Turned me into a fake plant lover": Chef Antonia Lofaso on her experience working with Sin City Rehab's Alison

Antonia Lofaso joins Sin City Rehab fame Alison Victoria

Sin City Rehab displayed a crossover between culinary expertise and interior design when Food Network's celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso teamed up with HGTV's Alison Victoria for her Las Vegas home renovation.

The latest episode, titled "The Bottom Line," aired on October 15, 2025, and showcased the transformation of the Tournament of Champions winner's Las Vegas residence into a space that seamlessly blended functionality with style.

The two celebrities collaborated peacefully, with Antonia trusting Victoria's design and skills throughout the process. However, there was one disagreement, specifically on the extensive use of artificial flowers.

A collaborative journey of Alison and Antonia featured on HGTV's Sin City Rehab

Antonia Lofaso said that as soon as she saw the makeover of her home by Sin City Rehab's Alison, the fake flowers turned her off instantly. She added:

"Alison and I only disagreed on one thing."

Before the final reveal of the makeover, Victoria disclosed that she had sent Lofaso out of the house so she could stage the space herself, decorating it and buying all the fake plants. She explained, recalling trips to multiple HomeGoods stores to purchase $5,000 worth of fake plants.

Initially, Lofaso was adamant about returning them all. Victoria recalled,

"You should have seen her. She was so confident in her stance and there we were loading up piles of fake plants, going to every HomeGoods in the valley."

Victoria had planned to buy the plants from Antonia for use in another project, but Lofaso insisted,

"No, you can't have any of them. I'm keeping them all. I love fake plants. She's fully turned me into a fake plant lover."

Talking about the renovation, Antonia was surprisingly relaxed, stating that they had no drama because of her understanding, which stemmed from her experience in the same position as a chef. She explained, "We didn't really have any drama because I am in the same position that Alison is — but only as a chef. And so it's always so strange when my years of experience is questioned and somebody is like, 'No, I'm not sure.' And so for me, going into this, I was like, 'She is the expert. I have seen what she's done." Lofaso also praised Victoria’s exceptional ability to understand her clients and what they need, complimenting her on the fact that she can "read people within 30 seconds" of knowing them, which is key to transforming her vision into a real, aesthetically functional home. Victoria, meanwhile, admitted that she felt a bit of pressure, as this was her first time designing for a chef like Lofaso, expressing that she had previously worked with only "wannabe" chefs who thought they knew their way around a kitchen. She noted: "But she and I just live such parallel lives in two different spaces that marry so perfectly together. So it was like I was learning from her along the way. You know, 'How does she use the kitchen? How does that change the design? How do I look at it differently?' And very rarely does that happen." Alison Victoria has been a renowned designer for her standout kitchen and home designs, as evident in Sin City Rehab, her previous Windy City Rehab, and her seasons on Rock the Block. Thus, the renovation of the kitchen space was expected to be excellent. Emphasizing her dedication to making Lofaso’s kitchen both functional and elegant, Alison explained, "To design a kitchen for a chef who has never given herself what she deserves, I was like, 'I'm putting everything I've got into this one because I love this person and she deserves it." Lofaso joked that Victoria brought a Tony Robbins energy to the project, with the Top Chef alum recalling: "She Tony Robbins’d me so many times because she was like, 'You need this light for your kitchen.' And I'm like, 'But it’s too much.' And she’s like, 'You know you f---ing have the money, just spend it. You’re gonna love it." Lofaso’s only requests were for large cabinets and ample storage in the kitchen, as she has some unusual-sized equipment for a regular kitchen. Owing to this demand, Lofaso revealed that Victoria integrated these needs into the design, creating a kitchen that balanced Lofaso’s professional demands with a polished, elegant aesthetic.

Sin City Rehab episodes air every week on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

