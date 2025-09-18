"This was a big headache": Sin City Rehab star Alison Victoria on the challenges and conflicts in the show

Sin City Rehab releasing on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Image via HGTV)

Sin City Rehab is a brand-new show by 43-year-old interior designer Alison Victoria, ready to expand her successful design business in Las Vegas. It premieres on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on HGTV and the next day on HBO Max and Discovery+.

This is a spinoff of HGTV's Emmy-nominated series Windy City Rehab, which streamed for five seasons, where Alison bought and restored historic homes in Chicago while navigating the challenges beneath the decades-old paint and plaster and clients and deals.

Through the eight episodes of Sin City Rehab, Alison will take big chances on herself with high-stakes clients and risky home renovation projects while building a new team and starting everything from the beginning in the competitive Las Vegas market.

In an interview with TV Insider, Alison Victoria describes her early experience in Las Vegas as a big headache, recalling how her first private project was overshadowed by the constant conflict with the contractor, who was not ready to cooperate. She says:

"Facing that pressure and anxiety and taking the headache of a contractor off of their hands. This was a big headache. It was nothing but conflict and pushback. This is how he has always done it and always will do it. Not be able to think outside the box. It was a huge hurdle to face right when I got here."

Alison Victoria on building dream homes and taking risks in Sin City Rehab

Alison Victoria describes the move from Chicago to Las Vegas in Sin City Rehab as more than just a career shift and a return to her roots. She considers Vegas a place that has always felt like home, as she launched her design career, went to college, and even landed her earliest projects there.

She explained that she was ready to ride back into the market despite knowing it wasn't going to be easy. She explains her emotions, saying,

"For me, it was a sense of trying to get back out West. I’ve been really longing for it for a while and working towards it."

Alison confessed she wasn’t relying on her television fame to find work in Vegas. Instead, she wanted to restart everything, focusing on client projects and returning to her love of flipping homes, while trying to change the look of houses in Las Vegas, as she says,

"The houses start to all look the same on the outside and not all that different inside. I thought I would love to show people how to infuse history into these homes, even though they may not be as old as the homes in Chicago."

Financial challenges added to the tension as her Chicago dream home and Atlanta condo won't sell. Victoria admitted that handling three mortgages and three sets of utilities limited her from going all-in on flipping houses in Las Vegas. Instead, she says:

" I’m trying to link up with local flippers and get my foot in where I can with sweat equity and with what I bring to the table. You’ll get to see it all. I can’t believe the last year of my life is about to air and will go by in a matter of eight weeks. That to me is just insane."

Alison Victoria further went on to reflect on the challenges while dealing with a difficult contractor, stating that it felt almost like a test. She explained that she has dealt with many contractors like him before, and while they don’t scare her, they often intimidate her clients. She noted that she could see the fear in them, and that's why the job is more conflicting than it looks.

"Unfortunately, that’s part of the job. I absolutely work too hard to be treated so poorly by someone. There is nothing easy about that job. I know people might think it’s a cakewalk, but it is a lot of conflict. It shouldn’t be. It should be a team effort. It should flow a little easier."

Despite these struggles, Victoria saw Las Vegas as a place of creative liberty in ways she could not find in Chicago. She expressed that her projects in the West showcased more glamour, glitz, and risky design choices, yet in a sophisticated way. She could take more risks in the West as it was safer out there than in the Midwest.

"Chicago was beautiful and wonderful and historic, but out here it’s dreamy. I watched my design dreams come true out here."

Stay tuned for more updates.