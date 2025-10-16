The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose reveals a devastating six figure loss

Whitney Rose (Image via Instagram/@whitneywildrose)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Whitney Rose has recently opened up about her and her husband’s business ventures. The television personality said that the business is not performing well and has incurred a devastating six-figure loss.

Rose appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 14. She shared how the married couple invested heavily in their business ventures, but sadly, they were left with nothing.

When Cohen asked how much the pair lost, Rose revealed that they lost a lot, which was almost “half a million dollars.” However, the television personality said that she has multiple streams of income, so they are doing fine now.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Whitney Rose gets candid about business

In an interview with US Weekly, Whitney Rose explained how she tackled the ongoing losses in her business ventures. The RHOSLC alum explained how she was able to see the writing on the “wall quickly enough and pump the brakes and stop the bleeding.” Rose admitted that the true loss was that they had achieved massive success, and she thought she had finally done it.

“I finally hit the jackpot of why I’ve built this brand and built this business," Rose said. "For it to not be that and to lose six figures is devastating. ... As hard as it was, I'm starting to see that it's gonna be fine. I built it once, I can build it again.”

The reality television star admitted that it was rather liberating to speak her truth. Rose added that the truth is, at that point in time, she couldn't see that she hadn’t failed; she was actually being protected by the universe and redirected back to her life path.

Earlier viewers saw Whitney confess to her failed business during the RHOSLC Season 6 premiere. She said that the relaunch is deeply personal to her as it is more about reconnecting with what she originally set out to create, which was "a beauty brand that empowers, uplifts, and celebrates authenticity.”

Whitney Rose gives an update about her brand, Wild Rose Beauty

While discussing her business ventures, the television personality shed light on her beauty brand, Wild Rose Beauty, and its current status. In an interview with Bravo HQ, Rose said that she has finally regained control of Wild Rose Beauty, while revealing that it was a very expensive fight. Rose added,

“We’re back selling. It's been amazing to see that people are stepping up and still supporting me. Right now, I have my skincare line back, and I'm working on some new stuff.”

Whitney assured fans that they are getting back into the rhythm of generating sales and reminding their customers that they are back.

Stay tuned for more updates.