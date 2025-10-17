What happened to Cesar Faison on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Anders Hove as Cesar Faison (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via ABC Network)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character of Cesar Faison was brought to life by Danish actor Anders Hove. He was one of the most sinister and enduring super-villains across his intermittent appearances spanning nearly three decades.



His terrifying saga began in 1990, when he was introduced as a deeply disturbed criminal mastermind with ties to the nefarious global organization, the DVX. Faison’s entire existence quickly became defined by his pathological and twisted obsession with former WSB agent Anna Devane.



Faison's reign of terror in Port Charles ended when Jason Morgan wounded him during a confrontation in which he accidentally killed his own son, Nathan West. His death in the hospital was carefully ensured by his second son, Peter August, who removed the call button, preventing him from receiving any assistance, thus leading to his death on General Hospital.

Cesar Faison is a fictional character on General Hospital, driven by a desperate need to possess Anna. Faison was responsible for countless acts of psychological and physical torment against Anna and her loved ones, particularly her daughter, Robin Scorpio.

He often placed a wedge between Anna and her partner, Robert Scorpio, in his relentless pursuit. Following one particularly explosive plot, Faison, along with Anna and Robert, was presumed dead in a dramatic boat explosion, marking his first supposed departure from the canvas.

However, Faison shocked viewers with a comeback in 1999, revealing he had been alive and operating in the shadows. Further on General Hospital, Faison kidnapped the real Duke Lavery and used a shockingly realistic latex mask to successfully impersonate him.

The deception, a masterstroke of soap opera villainy, was ultimately exposed by Robin. When Faison, while holding Robin captive in a clinic, was unmasked after being sprayed with hot water by Robert Scorpio.

However, in his final years, the focus of his villainy shifted to the unexpected existence of his family. It was revealed that he was the father of Dr. Britt Westbourne with his accomplice and fellow villain, Liesl Obrecht.

More significantly, he was the biological father of police detective Nathan West and another son, Henrik Faison, who was living under the alias Peter August. The existence of his children formed the core of his final plot in 2018. Faison returned to Port Charles, determined to claim Henrik and take revenge on Liesl.

During a tense confrontation at the lighthouse, Faison attempted to shoot Henrik but mistakenly hit and fatally wounded Nathan, who had recently discovered Faison was his biological father. Nathan's tragic death marked a dark climax to Faison's storyline. Faison, himself shot by Jason Morgan during the melee, was hospitalized.

In his final, critical moments, he was confronted by Peter August. Instead of calling for help, Peter revealed his true identity and, in a chilling act of patricide, removed the emergency call button from his father’s reach.

Faison died alone, his ultimate undoing delivered by the son he had searched for. The character's reign of terror concluded on a bizarre note when his brain was subsequently removed by Dr. Kevin Collins for study, ensuring that even in death, the mastermind's legacy continued to haunt Port Charles.

This final, explosive chapter cemented Cesar Faison's status as a top-tier General Hospital mega-villain, whose toxic influence on his family continues through Peter's actions long after Faison’s body is gone.

