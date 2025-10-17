Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) ending explained: Do Noah and Nick reunite?

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 20: Nicole Wallace attends "Un Año Y Un Día" Premiere at Press Palace on March 20, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)

The third chapter in the The Culpables franchise landed on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025, and its finale chapter, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), has been keeping fans on hook with just one question: Do Noah and Nick end up together or not?

After a long on-and-off relationship between the two from the past two movies, it has finally concluded with a dramatic climax towards the end. Noah and Nick finally end up together, and the duo even started a completely new chapter in their life, Parenthood.

Noah and Nick, after the heartbreaking ending in the previous part, where Nick kissed Sofia and Noah ended up sleeping with Michael, rekindled their relationship when they first met at Jenna and Lion’s wedding in Ibiza.

On the flight to Ibiza, Noah accidentally spills coffee on the man sitting right next to her. He asked to get her number, but Noah brushed the topic aside.

What started with an awkward meeting at first in the wedding turned into one where the duo slept together on the wedding night. However, that’s not how they reconciled. Nick left the room soon after, for some obvious reasons which he would never forget. With that, the narrative moves ahead as both characters move on with their lives, leaving their complicated feelings for each other behind.

Noah has now graduated, and she begins her baby steps of independence by taking up odd jobs, whereas Nick is dealing with his problems at the Leister firm. Now, things get spiced up in Our Fault when Noah meets the man (Simon) she met on a flight, who turns out to be the boss of the company where she had gone for an interview.

Noah starts dating Simon, the guy from the flight to Ibiza and her current boss. Nick’s father’s company is in grave danger, with people protesting against it. With that, Nick decided to expand his business idea and proceed with his new and modern tech plans, which the board members did not approve.

He buys enough shares in Simon’s tech company, and with a controlling stake, he ends up as the boss of both Simon and Noah. Nick encounters Noah there and even learns about Noah’s relationship with Simon. Being the boss and obviously being jealous, Nick announced a new rule in the company: Employees can’t date each other.

Maggie is struggling to accept her father, Nick’s mom is dying

Nick, who is still not over his parents’ past mistakes, is unable to look at Maggie’s grief either. However, Noah, who shares a beautiful bond with Maggie, spends most of her time with Maggie.

On the other hand, Nick learns that his mother has been diagnosed with leukemia, and Will is now the one who will withhold the custody of Maggie. Soon after, she died. At the funeral, Noah helps Maggie reconcile with her dad, just as she had, and to accept their fate.

Meanwhile, Michael is planning a different game altogether. Noah soon realizes she is pregnant, possibly from the night she and Nick slept at Jenna’s wedding—but chooses to keep the news away from him. Michael learns about it at the hospital where he works through medical records and plans a perfect revenge against them.

Nick learns about Noah’s pregnancy in Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault)

After his mother’s death, they do end up together for one another's night, and Nick realizes that despite all the odds and misunderstandings, he just can’t keep himself away from Noah. He decided to end things with Sofia, and despite the 'perfect couple' theory, he planned to improve his image for the company.

Meanwhile, Noah ends things with Simon as she now has a baby to look after and decides to leave the town. Before she could leave, Nick arrived at Jenna‘s place and found out about Noah’s pregnancy.

He was willing to accept her, no matter whether the child was his or not, but Noah denied. That’s when the final chase happened, but as soon as they stopped their car, Nick was shot by the same man who had attacked his father during the protest, leaving him in a coma.

Meanwhile, Noah gives birth to a baby boy, and Nick regains consciousness. Overjoyed, he discovers that he is not Simon's father.

Nick and Noah's perfect ending seems to be about to happen, but a deadly threat cooked up by Michael steps into the picture. He teams up with Briar, Nick’s ex, who had lost her baby because of him.

Briar shows up at their mansion, takes the baby, and says she ‘’deserves it because she lost her own baby because of Nick.’’ Michael and Briar were both set to take revenge, but their dog helped them eliminate their enemies.

Noah takes her baby back from Briar, and towards the end of Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), Nick and Noah get married and live their happily ever after.