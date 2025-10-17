What time will Daytime Emmys 2025 air? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

The 52nd Daytime Emmys is slated for October 17, 2025

The Daytime Emmys 2025 have finally arrived with this year’s host, presenters, nominees, and fresh watching options. To be held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, California, like its previous years, the 52nd Daytime Emmys have a new watching option. Fans who are unable to avail tickets to the live show can stream it live.

The presentation for the upcoming Daytime Emmys 2025 will see some changes as planned by NATAS. Unlike the previous years, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will not take a separate slot or day for their presentations. The behind-the-scenes awards will be covered in the same single ceremony.

Moreover the 52nd Daytime Emmys will not be broadcast on CBS like the previous years. While there are some confusions and misconceptions about the same, the organizers have declared the app connected to the Emmys and their exclusive channel as the main source of airing the show. Meanwhile, CBS will likely air fresh episodes for all its Friday drama shows.

This article will cover the details about the Daytime Emmys 2025 timings and watching options.

Daytime Emmys 2025: Options to watch the event

As mentioned above, the 52nd Daytime Emmys will not be aired on CBS or any other television channels covering drama and other shows. It will also not be available on any of the major streaming platforms.

The organizers have zeroed in on exclusive airing on their official website, watch.theemmys.tv. Interested viewers are expected to register and catch the show on this platform.

Alternatively, they can download the Emmys App to catch the live streaming of the ceremony. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS mobile phones. Viewers can also install the app on their smart TVs through Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

Incidentally, fans who want to watch the live onstage performances and awards can buy the tickets to the Daytime Emmys 2025 through Ticketmaster. The exclusive ticketing vendor will charge $75 plus taxes and fees. The ticket will exclude pre-reception, after-party, red carpet and backstage. This option, discontinued in 2018, resumed this year.

Daytime Emmys 2025: Release date and time

As soap opera fans may already know, the 52nd Daytime Emmys’ ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025. The official time to kick off the event is 7 pm EST. The live airing and streaming of the event will start at the same time as the scheduled ceremony. Below is a quick list of the timings for some of the zones that may catch the live stream, starting from far west.

Daytime Emmys 2025 timings Time Zone Date 4:00 pm Pacific Standard Time October 17, 2025 5:00 pm Mountain Time October 17, 2025 6:00 pm Central Standard Time October 17, 2025 7:00 pm Eastern Standard Time October 17, 2025 11:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time October 17, 2025 11:00 pm Coordinated Universal Time October 17, 2025 00:00 am United Kingdom Time October 18, 2025 01:00 am Central European Time October 18, 2025 04:30 am Indian Standard Time October 18, 2025 09:00 am Japan Standard Time October 18, 2025 10:00 am Australian Eastern Time October 18, 2025

The above list mentions timings for viewers within the US and for international time zones. The event is approximately scheduled for three hours and will be available for streaming during this time. On October 20, 2025, Access Hollywood is set to feature a segment covering recaps along with behind-the-scenes shots and red-carpet walks.

Catch the Daytime Emmys 2025 through your smart phones, smart TVs or log into the Emmys website to register.