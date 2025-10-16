Type keyword(s) to search

What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 16, 2025

On General Hospital’s October 16, 2025 episode, Carly learns a shocking truth about Joss, Valentin shares intel on Faison’s final project, and Ric makes a surprising return in Port Charles
posted by Aarushi Shubham
Thursday 10/16/2025 at 10:34PM EDT
  • General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)
    On General Hospital today, Thursday, October 16, 2025, shocking revelations and emotional confrontations take center stage across Port Charles. Carly is left devastated after Jason reveals that Joss is secretly working undercover for the WSB, while Valentin provides Jack with crucial intel on Cesar Faison’s unfinished project.

    Anna pieces together disturbing connections that link recent events to Faison’s dark legacy, raising new questions about Nathan and Britt’s mysterious returns.

    Elsewhere, Ric’s unexpected reappearance stuns his family as he recounts his harrowing escape from a cult, leading Molly to express gratitude toward Cody for saving her father.

    Meanwhile, tensions rise between Obrecht and Britt during an uneasy family dinner that unexpectedly turns into a reconciliation, and Lulu and Charlotte share a tender moment as they leave Valentin behind.

    As the day closes, Anna, Jason, and Valentin all realize that every road now seems to lead back to one man, Faison.

    Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 16, 2025

    Jason visits Carly at home, and she tells him that Joss’s boyfriend, Vaughn, is actually a WSB agent. Carly admits she was angry when she found out, but later understood Jack could not disclose classified information.

    Jason interrupts and insists that Brennan has been lying to her. Carly becomes defensive, accusing Jason of always blaming Jack. Jason then shocks her by revealing that Joss herself is also working undercover for the WSB.

    Carly does not believe him, saying Joss is in college, but Jason explains he found Joss and Vaughn posing as newlyweds at a resort in Croatia. He says Anna discovered Brennan’s scheme and directed him there.

    Carly breaks down, realizing Jack may have recruited their daughter for a dangerous mission. Jason explains he stayed quiet because Joss asked him to, but he refuses to let Jack endanger her.

    At Steinmauer, Jack meets with Valentin and demands information about Cesar Faison’s final project. Valentin questions why Jack is chasing the secrets of a dead man.

    Jack admits he suspects Faison’s work continues and mentions Britt and Nathan’s mysterious reappearance. Valentin says Faison would never have trusted Britt to lead anything and reveals that Faison was not working alone.

    In Anna’s office, Dante tells her that Jack arranged for Lulu and Charlotte to visit Valentin. Anna realizes Jack wants something from him.

    She is alarmed that Faison’s children have resurfaced just as Jack is digging into his past. She recalls Valentin’s ties to Faison and Peter and warns Dante not to underestimate the situation.

    On a flight home, Lulu and Charlotte talk about Valentin. Charlotte thanks her mother for letting her visit him. Lulu reminds her that Valentin’s world is dangerous and they must stay honest with each other.

    At the hospital, Felicia confides in Liz that she is worried Nathan will want to take James to live with him. Liz advises her to encourage Nathan to join the family instead of separating it.

    Later, Nathan and Obrecht have dinner at The Metro Court and run into Britt.

    Despite tension, Britt eventually joins them when Rocco arrives. Obrecht’s attitude softens, and they take a family selfie. Rocco questions their complicated family ties, and Obrecht admits she hid Nathan from Faison.

    At Alexis’ house, Cody brings Ric home, shocking Molly. Ric reveals he was trapped in a cult after joining a digital detox retreat. He says Cody rescued him, and Molly insists he go to the hospital.

    Alexis, Ava, and Kristina confirm that Ric’s financial hold over them has ended, but worry about his next move.

    At the hospital, Ric confesses to Liz that Nina paid him to represent Willow. Molly thanks Cody for saving her father, and just as she leans in to kiss him, Liz interrupts.

    Elsewhere, Anna, Jason, and Valentin realize every path leads back to one name—Cesar Faison.

