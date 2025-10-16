What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 16, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On General Hospital today, Thursday, October 16, 2025, shocking revelations and emotional confrontations take center stage across Port Charles. Carly is left devastated after Jason reveals that Joss is secretly working undercover for the WSB, while Valentin provides Jack with crucial intel on Cesar Faison’s unfinished project.

Anna pieces together disturbing connections that link recent events to Faison’s dark legacy, raising new questions about Nathan and Britt’s mysterious returns.

Elsewhere, Ric’s unexpected reappearance stuns his family as he recounts his harrowing escape from a cult, leading Molly to express gratitude toward Cody for saving her father.

Meanwhile, tensions rise between Obrecht and Britt during an uneasy family dinner that unexpectedly turns into a reconciliation, and Lulu and Charlotte share a tender moment as they leave Valentin behind.

As the day closes, Anna, Jason, and Valentin all realize that every road now seems to lead back to one man, Faison.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 16, 2025