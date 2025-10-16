What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 16, 2025

Jason visits Carly at home, and she tells him that Joss’s boyfriend, Vaughn, is actually a WSB agent. Carly admits she was angry when she found out, but later understood Jack could not disclose classified information.
Jason interrupts and insists that Brennan has been lying to her. Carly becomes defensive, accusing Jason of always blaming Jack. Jason then shocks her by revealing that Joss herself is also working undercover for the WSB.
Carly does not believe him, saying Joss is in college, but Jason explains he found Joss and Vaughn posing as newlyweds at a resort in Croatia. He says Anna discovered Brennan’s scheme and directed him there.
Carly breaks down, realizing Jack may have recruited their daughter for a dangerous mission. Jason explains he stayed quiet because Joss asked him to, but he refuses to let Jack endanger her.
At Steinmauer, Jack meets with Valentin and demands information about Cesar Faison’s final project. Valentin questions why Jack is chasing the secrets of a dead man.
Jack admits he suspects Faison’s work continues and mentions Britt and Nathan’s mysterious reappearance. Valentin says Faison would never have trusted Britt to lead anything and reveals that Faison was not working alone.
In Anna’s office, Dante tells her that Jack arranged for Lulu and Charlotte to visit Valentin. Anna realizes Jack wants something from him.
She is alarmed that Faison’s children have resurfaced just as Jack is digging into his past. She recalls Valentin’s ties to Faison and Peter and warns Dante not to underestimate the situation.
On a flight home, Lulu and Charlotte talk about Valentin. Charlotte thanks her mother for letting her visit him. Lulu reminds her that Valentin’s world is dangerous and they must stay honest with each other.
At the hospital, Felicia confides in Liz that she is worried Nathan will want to take James to live with him. Liz advises her to encourage Nathan to join the family instead of separating it.
Later, Nathan and Obrecht have dinner at The Metro Court and run into Britt.
Despite tension, Britt eventually joins them when Rocco arrives. Obrecht’s attitude softens, and they take a family selfie. Rocco questions their complicated family ties, and Obrecht admits she hid Nathan from Faison.
At Alexis’ house, Cody brings Ric home, shocking Molly. Ric reveals he was trapped in a cult after joining a digital detox retreat. He says Cody rescued him, and Molly insists he go to the hospital.
Alexis, Ava, and Kristina confirm that Ric’s financial hold over them has ended, but worry about his next move.
At the hospital, Ric confesses to Liz that Nina paid him to represent Willow. Molly thanks Cody for saving her father, and just as she leans in to kiss him, Liz interrupts.
Elsewhere, Anna, Jason, and Valentin realize every path leads back to one name—Cesar Faison.
Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.