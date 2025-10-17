General Hospital spoilers for the next week from October 20 to 24, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025: Willow’s hearing takes a shocking turn
The week starts in chaos as Willow's arraignment gets out of hand and leaves everyone reeling from an unexpected development in court. Michael boldly says something that may totally turn the case around.
Meanwhile, Brook Lynn's party at the Quartermaine mansion threatens to boil over into chaos as family tensions escalate.
Jordan investigates clues that may uncover Portia's pregnancy. While Portia works to maintain her secret, Curtis and Isaiah are still key to her situation.
Elsewhere, Carly presents Jack with an easy way out, but it is yet to be determined if he will accept it.
Tuesday, October 21, 2025: Tracy and Ronnie’s feud escalates
Tracy’s ongoing battle with Ronnie reaches new heights. The Quartermaine mansion is turned into a war zone. Brook Lynn’s attempt to bring peace backfires as old grudges and family pride flare up.
Portia vents her frustrations to Isaiah, while Curtis likely accepts an apology from Kai.
At the same time, Alexis's self-control is tested by an offer. Meanwhile, Lucas and Lulu engage in a heated debate, both determined to come out on top.
As tensions rise across Port Charles, one wrong move could turn simmering disputes into full-blown fights.
Wednesday, October 22, 2025: Valentin receives an unexpected visitor
Midweek brings surprises when Valentin gets an unexpected visitor at Steinmauer Prison, adding intrigue to his storyline. Brennan meets with Josslyn, potentially setting up a new assignment that could have major consequences.
Carly receives advice that leaves her with much to think about, while Emma and Gio make a plan, possibly for a meaningful night together.
Meanwhile, Tracy is compelled to explain herself as her rivalry with Ronnie is still spiralling out of control. With changing allegiances and charged showdowns, Wednesday's episode ups the stakes for several major players.
Thursday, October 23, 2025: Kristina digs for the truth
Kristina takes center stage as she begins investigating a new mystery, though her target remains unclear. Willow gains a new attorney, offering a glimmer of hope that her name might finally be cleared.
Cody meets his new boss, setting the stage for workplace tension or opportunity.
Drew issues a second legal threat, intent on getting his life back in control, as Chase is left reeling from a surprising revelation.
As the truth closes in around them, feelings are running high and allegiances are strained all over Port Charles.
Friday, October 24, 2025: Jason offers support, and Michael takes action
The week wraps up with emotional moments and bold moves. Jason offers his support to someone in need, showing his loyalty amid growing chaos.
Lulu and Nathan reconnect, sharing a meaningful exchange that strengthens their bond. Brook Lynn receives bittersweet news that could change her outlook on family matters.
Meanwhile, Michael pushes his plan forward, escalating the situation surrounding Willow and Drew’s shooting.
Drew, in turn, finds someone willing to work with him, giving him a potential new ally. As Friday ends, several lives in Port Charles are poised for major change.
