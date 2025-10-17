General Hospital spoilers for the next week from October 20 to 24, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 20, 2025, to October 24, 2025, promise a tense and dramatic stretch in Port Charles as truths, confrontations, and emotional fallout shake several lives. The week begins with Willow’s hearing taking an unexpected turn while Michael makes a bold move that could alter everything.

Over at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy and Ronnie’s feud explodes, creating more chaos for the family. Meanwhile, Portia grapples with her pregnancy secret and fears Trina will uncover the truth.

Anna continues her risky investigation into Nathan’s past, leading her closer to danger tied to Faison.

Jason's confession regarding Josslyn's WSB connection creates commotion for Carly and Brennan, while Drew becomes more resolute in clearing Willow's name and ousting Michael.

With allegiances changing and scandals unfolding, General Hospital brings a week filled with suspense, disagreement, and emotional turns.

