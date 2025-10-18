What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 17, 2025

Martin Richardson (Image via Instagram / beyondthegatescbs)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates aired on October 17, 2025, the focus was on Martin and Smitty as their wedding plans took an intense turn, making them face emotions they hadn’t fully dealt with.

Nicole and Ted confronted their complicated past, Naomi and Bill discussed family and money issues, and Leslie caused trouble for Tomas and Eva.

The episode highlighted the tension between past relationships and current feelings. Smitty’s demand to marry right away put Martin on an emotional rollercoaster, while Nicole struggled with her lingering feelings for Ted.

Naomi and Bill shared heartfelt talks that revealed hidden family issues and regrets. Elsewhere, romance and personal conflicts collided, leading to surprising confrontations.

Leslie’s interference caused problems throughout the episode. From pulling hotel alarms to wearing disguises, she disrupted both personal and work life.

Kat and Tomas also had a mix of funny and awkward moments as they reconnected. Overall, Friday’s episode left viewers with strong emotions, shocking surprises, and lots to look forward to next week.

Beyond the Gates recap for the episode aired on Friday, October 17, 2025

Martin and Smitty’s spontaneous wedding

Beyond the Gates episode started with Martin happily accepting Smitty’s proposal, but he was shocked when Smitty said they should get married again.

Smitty wanted to bring their family back to normal, and Martin’s surprise soon turned into joy. The ceremony showed that this moment was very special, not just a simple formality.

Nicole and Ted arrived separately at the wedding. Ted still hoped for a future with Nicole and said he would wait for her to change her mind.

Nicole, however, stayed firm in her decision to move on. Martin and Smitty’s ceremony was heartfelt and emotional as they renewed their vows.

Nicole, feeling overwhelmed, left before the celebration could continue. Later, she showed up at Ted’s door, but Leslie pulled the hotel’s fire alarm, stopping any reunion and leaving their relationship unresolved.

Naomi and Bill’s emotional confrontation

Naomi had a serious talk with her father, Bill, about her difficult childhood and his plans for the future with Hayley.

Naomi said her upbringing had been hard, but she also admitted that Bill’s focus on his career had shaped who he became.

Bill then suggested that Naomi might one day leave her career to focus on family, which made the conversation tense.

The talk later turned to business and personal matters. Bill said he had hired a private investigator to dig up information on Andre, showing he was still involved in matters of trust and loyalty.

Naomi responded by explaining how she convinced Dani’s new husband to sign a post-nuptial agreement, showing she was protecting her own interests.

Hayley joined them and said her focus was on other things, but the scene ended with her sharing a romantic moment with the man she secretly planned to betray, raising suspense for viewers.

Leslie’s manipulations disrupt Tomas and Eva

Leslie kept causing trouble, arranging meetings between Tomas and Eva at the country club. Eva worried about her mother’s strange behavior, and Tomas suggested she find a romantic distraction.

Leslie, wearing her Ana disguise, gave Eva “success advice” like Tina Turner’s story, adding both tension and humor.

Kat wanted a do-over with Tomas, so she blindfolded him and took him to the same hotel room where their last encounter went wrong.

Despite his awkward comments, Kat turned the situation playful and romantic, ending with a room service tray flying across the room.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.