What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 17, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Friday, October 17, 2025, General Hospital delivers a tense episode as the fallout from Willow’s arrest continues to shake Port Charles. Nina faces pressure from Justine, Marco, and Nathan to recant her alibi, while Willow pleads her innocence to Drew and accuses Michael of framing her.

At the PCPD, Dante and Chase clash over their loyalties and differing views of the case. Meanwhile, Michael’s ruthless determination to protect his children unsettles Brook Lynn, who fears he has gone too far.

At Carly’s, she questions Joss about her secretive behavior, unaware of what her daughter is hiding.

Anna confronts Jack about Faison’s final plan and warns him not to underestimate the danger.

As night falls, Carly is caught off guard by Jack’s sudden return, Britt turns to Jason for help, and Dante shows up at the Quartermaine mansion to demand answers from his brother.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 17, 2025