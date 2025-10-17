What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 17, 2025

On Friday, October 17, 2025, General Hospital picks up as Port Charles reels from Willow’s arrest and the investigation deepens. At Bobbie’s, Nathan meets Dante to discuss Nina’s situation.
Dante explains that Nina’s alibi for Willow has fallen apart and that Willow is now the primary suspect.
Nathan believes the case against Nina is weak and that she was only trying to protect her daughter. Off the record, he asks if Dante thinks Willow did it.
Dante admits he does not know. Nathan reflects on his sister’s loyalty and fears that both women could be destroyed by the case.
Outside, Britt finds Jason waiting for her. He is there to collect the rest of his things, having already turned over the key to the room.
As he prepares to leave, Britt stops him and asks a favor. She wants him to co-sign a car loan for her.
Jason is surprised to see it is for a Mercedes and argues it is not a practical choice.
They exchange sharp words about the cost, insurance, and her poor driving. After some back-and-forth, she presses him to sign.
In Justine’s office, Nina faces a tough choice. Justine, with Marco present, tells her she can either face conspiracy charges or cooperate with the DA’s office against her daughter.
Nina refuses, insisting neither she nor Willow shot Drew. She even claims the surveillance footage was deep-faked.
Justine offers to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if Nina confesses to lying. Left alone, Marco and Nathan urge her to take the deal, but Nina will not betray Willow.
Nathan warns that if the case goes to trial, prosecutors could argue they conspired together, risking life sentences. He urges her to tell the truth before it is too late.
At the PCPD, Willow tells Martin they must prove she was framed. Martin explains that his role is limited since he represents Drew, creating a conflict of interest.
When Drew enters on crutches, Willow rushes into his arms, insisting she did not shoot him. He believes her.
Willow admits she has no alibi. She was out walking when Nina lied about being with her.
After Martin leaves, Willow tells Drew that Michael set her up and is framing her to take her children away.
At the station, Chase and Dante discuss the case. Chase suspects Michael planted the gun, but Dante says his theory is weak and driven by bias.
They argue over which sibling is capable of such deceit.
At the Quartermaine house, Brook Lynn discusses her plan to make Ronnie love the home. She expresses concern about Willow’s arrest, but Michael coldly insists he is protecting his kids and hopes Willow ends up in prison.
Elsewhere, Carly confronts Joss about her distance since returning home. Joss insists she is fine and focused on school, but avoids deeper questions.
Anna visits Jack, warning him about Faison’s final plan and urging him to work with her. He refuses, dismissing her concerns.
Later, Carly is startled when Jack appears at her door, asking if she missed him.
As the episode closes, Britt secures Jason’s signature, Joss warns her to stay quiet about her WSB secret, and Dante confronts Michael, demanding he tell the truth about framing Willow.
