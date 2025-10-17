What does commuted sentence mean? Trump explains why he signed a legal document to release George Santos from prison

George Santos walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday evening, Congress is scheduled vote on an expulsion resolution against Rep. Santos and censure resolutions against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on October 17, 2025, that he had commuted George Santos's seven-year prison sentence. For the unversed, in 2023, it was reported that Santos stole the identities of 11 people, including his family.

He also committed wire fraud, money laundering, and stole campaign donations.

Earlier this year, George Santos was sentenced to prison. Donald Trump brought up Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal for repeatedly lying about his Vietnam War service when, in reality, he was in the Marine Reserve and did not have to go to Vietnam.

Trump noted that Richard Blumenthal was supposedly worse than Santos for lying about his military record.

Then the President claimed that George Santos has been "horribly mistreated" in prison, and is reportedly given solitary confinement for long periods.

Donald Trump stated that Santos is a Republican, and to protect him, he commuted his sentence. Commuting a sentence means to lessen the prison sentence.

Usually, commutation is given to prisoners for good behavior, illness, old age, or when the sentence is harsher compared to other similar cases.

"George Santos was somewhat of a 'rogue,' but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren't forced to serve seven years in prison... George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time… Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life," the President wrote.

Donald Trump announces he has commuted George Santos' sentence in his federal fraud case:



“at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! […] I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck… pic.twitter.com/Sqc98jU7w7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 17, 2025

George Santos's letter to Donald Trump has been released

Two days before the President commuted his sentence, Santos sent a letter to him, requesting clemency. The letter has been released, and in it, he shared his life at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

Santos shared that since August 2025, he had been in the Special Housing Unit, and claimed it was like a "small steel cage."

The Former Republican Congressman said that he had no connection with the outside world and was only allowed a brief phone call with family once every thirty days.

He noted that he watched Trump's interview with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, where the President was asked about George's sentence.

For the unversed, Donald Trump said back then that he was impressed with the amount of lies Santos said. However, Trump did not mention anything about pardoning him.

George Santos stated that he found the interview to be filled with Trump's honesty and candor, and he supported the President as a "proud believer."

Santos ended the letter, requesting that Donald Trump understand the "pain and hardship" and let him return to his family.

"The facility has informed me that I will remain in this state of solitary confinement until the FBI's investigation concludes, whenever that may be. Until then, I exist in limbo, caught between uncertainty and silence. Mr. President, I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for fairness, for the chance to rebuild," he wrote.

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also sent a letter on behalf of Santos. In August, she sent a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney and said that a seven-year prison sentence was too "excessive."

Stay tuned for more updates on George Santos.