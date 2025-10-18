Celebrity Wheel of Fortune features the Netflix show The Hunting Wives on its latest episode

The Hunting Wives star Jaime Ray Newman attends TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox (Image via Getty)

Episode 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 featured the main cast of the Netflix series The Hunting Wives as guest contestants.

The episode aired on October 17, 2025, with Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes competing in two complete games.

Each participant represented a selected charity while taking part in standard rounds that included toss-up puzzles, word-solving segments, and bonus rounds.

The episode followed the regular format of the program, incorporating themed clues related to the contestants’ television project and concluding with bonus segments consistent with the show’s ongoing season structure.

The Hunting Wives cast competes on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6

Game 1 Highlights

The episode began without an introductory wheel spin, with host Ryan Seacrest noting that a duck whistle was used to start the show.

The first toss-up puzzle, a “Song Title,” was solved by Jaime Ray Newman, who identified “YOUR CHEATIN’ HEART.”

Newman, who plays Callie in The Hunting Wives, has also appeared in Dopesick and The Time Traveler’s Wife and won an Academy Award for Skin.

She played for the organization Hope for Paws, which focuses on animal rescue.

Katie Lowes competed on behalf of Hilarity for Charity, a nonprofit founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen that raises awareness for Alzheimer’s care and research.

Lowes, who has guest-hosted Live with Ryan and Kelly, referenced her family’s personal connection to the cause.

Malin Akerman, known for her roles in The Watchmen, Billions, and The Comeback, played for Opportunity International, a nonprofit providing microfinancing programs to help end poverty.

The second toss-up puzzle, “FILTHY MARTINI,” was also solved by Newman. In the first round, Akerman solved “PLAYED SPIN THE BOTTLE,” earning $7,750.

Newman then solved “BRITTANY SNOW GLOBES” after Akerman’s missed attempt, increasing her total.

The triple toss-up puzzles under the “Event” category produced the answers “DESTINATION WEDDING,” “ROYAL WEDDING,” and “SHOTGUN WEDDING,” solved by Newman, Lowes, and Akerman respectively.

In the following round, Lowes completed the phrase “WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE, WHO NEEDS ENEMIES?” for $23,300, giving her the overall win for Game 1. The final scores were Lowes with $28,300, Newman with $18,000, and Akerman with $12,750, totaling $59,050 for the game.

During the Million Dollar Bonus Round, Lowes selected “SHOW BIZ” as her category but was unable to solve “CHOREOGRAPHY,” missing out on the $50,000 prize.

Game 2 overview

The second game opened with Newman solving the $1,000 toss-up “EMBARRASS YOURSELF ON TV.” Akerman followed with the $2,000 toss-up “EVERYTHING IS BIGGER IN TEXAS.”

In the first round, Newman solved “DENTAL PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT” for $12,300. She continued her lead in the next puzzle, solving “WHAT A GIRL WANTS, WHAT A GIRL NEEDS,” worth $21,700.

A series of triple toss-ups with a legal theme followed, featuring “SWEARING UNDER OATH,” “ESTABLISHING AN ALIBI,” and “GETTING OFF SCOT-FREE.” Newman solved the first two, while Akerman solved the third.

The final speed-up round used the “Show Biz” category. Akerman completed “STAYING IN CHARACTER,” adding $24,650. The final scores were Akerman with $31,650, Lowes with $30,000, and Newman with $45,000.

Bonus round results

Newman advanced to the final Million Dollar Bonus Round after leading the scoreboard. She chose the “PHRASE” category and landed on the letter E in “GAME.”

The puzzle revealed “IT’S VERY HUSH–HUSH,” which she was unable to solve before time expired.

Across both games, The Hunting Wives cast members collectively earned more than $76,000 for their selected charities, concluding the themed episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

