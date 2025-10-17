Did Fans Accuse Ice Spice of Faking Views for ‘Baddie Baddie,’ and How Did She React?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Amid Ice Spice's Baddie Baddie music video drama, the rapper has given a response, and it seems like she’s siding with critics. Ice Spice dropped the visuals for her latest single Baddie Baddie on October 15, 2025.



The two-minute-long video has racked up over 6 million views on YouTube, and it has caused controversy between the artist and Netizens. Some fans opined that the large number of views on the video was not achieved organically and shared alleged music video screenshots at 5 hours post-release with only 79k views.



They doubled down on their claims, stating that the American rapper’s popularity had recently dwindled and she, therefore, was incapable of pulling such figures. The rapper addressed the criticism on X and seemingly accused someone of buying views for her song.



She concluded her post by expressing that she preferred strategic positioning to impulsive ones:

"Somebody thought they ate buying views for me… bby it’s chess, not checkers,” she wrote on Twitter.

More details on the Baddie Baddie track by Ice Spice

Ice Spice dropped Baddie Baddie on September 26, 2025, as the second track from her upcoming Y3K*! Album. Thick Again, the first was teased in March 2025. In Baddie Baddie, the 25-year-old celebrates the modern-day IT Girls.



In the first verse, she addresses an unnamed competitor who mimics her lifestyle but can’t seem to get it right. She also addressed the recent change in her appearance :

"I know that she wanna be me (Grrah)/ But she is not doing it well (Like)/ I'ma go stupid at Rick (Like)/ Then I'ma go ku in Chanel (Damn)Grrah (Grrah)/, I-I'ma pop out with a new swag/ I went from skinny to thick/ They were likе, "Ice, how you do that?" (Yeah),"

The Post-Chorus celebrates being beautiful and carefree:

"Baddie, baddie, I'm feeling nasty (Nasty)/ Like, I'm tryna see, where the thooties?/ 42, make it a movie (Grrah)/ Bad bitches, we don't do the groupies Jatty, jatty, jatty, jatty (Grrah)/ Ass fat, I'm petty and cute (Damn)/ Bad b***h, look like Betty Boop/ And my 'ooters is ready to 'oot (Grrah),"

Some of the writers credited on the track include Ice Spice, A Lau, AyyoLucas, RIOT USA and M.I.A.

