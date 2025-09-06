“She knew she wouldn’t answer”: Netizens react to Ice Spice declining Kai Cenat’s request to call Taylor Swift during their stream

Ice Spice Declines Kai Cenat’s Request to Call Taylor Swift During Stream (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ice Spice showed up on Kai Cenat's live stream, where a playful chat about Taylor Swift grabbed viewers' attention. The rapper, along with Latto, joined the stream after dropping their surprise team-up "Gyatt," which ended speculation about tension between the two artists.

The stream covered topics like college life, favorite foods, and possible team-ups with Cenat. Then, the host turned to Ice Spice's well-known link to Taylor Swift. Cenat asked if she could ring up the pop star on FaceTime. Ice had worked with Swift on a new version of her song "Karma." Ice Spice took a moment before saying no to the request.

"No, ‘cause if she don’t answer, I’mma lose aura,” Ice Spice said.

Kai Cenat tries getting Ice Spice to call Taylor Swift during stream.



pic.twitter.com/VPhQhPCAWq — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2025

"She knew she wouldn’t answer," an X user commented on Ice Spice's reply.

Cenat pushed for the idea, saying sometimes it was good to "test aura." Ice said she felt under pressure calling Swift her "best contact." Latto backed her choice, mentioning how late the stream was happening.

Despite Cenat’s persistence, even proposing that Ice call Swift to congratulate her on her engagement, the rapper chose not to go through with it. Latto added that it was unnecessary to “bother” Swift under such circumstances.

Fans react to Kai Cenat’s request for Ice Spice to call Taylor Swift

Reactions on social media reflected a mix of humor, surprise, and skepticism after Kai Cenat asked Ice Spice to call Taylor Swift during the live stream.

"If Ice Spice actually got Taylor on the line, the internet would’ve exploded," an X user commented.

"Kai trying to get Ice Spice to call Taylor Swift live on stream is peak chaos! That's exactly the kind of wild content Kai is known for. The fact that he even thought to attempt that connection shows how his mind works for entertainment. Stream moments like that are pure gold," one wrote.

Some imagined the internet’s response if Ice Spice had actually connected with Taylor Swift, while others pointed to Cenat’s unpredictable approach as the driving force behind the exchange.

"Taylor Swift don’t even know Kai exists and that’s what makes this funny," another said.

"no way ever would taylor associate herself with him," another user reacted.

"Man has insane connections," one commented.

"Haha Kai really trying everything on stream," a person wrote.

Ice Spice reflects on working with Taylor Swift and fan interest in their bond

Ice Spice has previously spoken about her experience working with Swift on Midnights. In a Billboard interview, she recalled receiving advice from the Grammy-winning artist to remain consistent with her craft, with Swift assuring her that “everything’s going to be fine” if she continued making music. Ice also described Swift as “the funniest person ever,” highlighting the rapport between the two.

The stream segment sparked conversation among fans online, many of whom reacted to Ice Spice’s decision not to make the call. While the interaction was playful, it underscored the public’s ongoing interest in the bond between the rapper and Swift, as well as the dynamic that unfolds when artists engage with streamers and live audiences in unscripted settings.