General Hospital weekly preview sees Willow’s hearing shock, Valentin gets a visitor, Drew makes a threat, and Michael advances his plan

Willow, Drew, Michael and Valentin from General Hospital

Ominous veiled attacks from unexpected sources worry victims in General Hospital’s current storyline. After Nina and Willow’s arrests, the PCPD and family members watch each other with suspicion. The coming week of October 20, 2025, will see Michael putting his plan into high gear while Willow is surprised. Elsewhere, Drew plans his revenge anew and Valentin re-enters the soap’s plot.

The past week on General Hospital focused on Willow’s predicament as Anna discovered the crime weapon at Elizabeth’s. Moreover, security footage revealed Nina’s lie about Willow’s alibi. As such, PCPD arrested Willow as the prime suspect in Drew’s shootout, while Nina was arrested as an accomplice. This situation shook Drew and he asked Sidwell for help to frame Michael.

Meanwhile, Cody, Elizabeth and Molly were involved in Ric’s freedom. However, Ric left Alexis’s secret alone for the time being. The good thing about the arrangement was a truce between Ava and Kristina. Elsewhere, Brook Lynn planned to host an elaborate tea party to introduce Ronnie to all who’s who in town. The long-running ABC soap gears up for more confrontations between Ronnie and Tracy in the coming weeks.

General Hospital: Willow’s case has conflicting twists

As viewers already know, Willow was arrested for shooting Drew and the evidence was found in her room. Moreover, her alibi, Nina, was discovered to be lying. Pushed to confess the truth, Nina is forced to accept that she lied. This leaves Willow’s position in jeopardy. However, Drew does not believe Willow shot him. As such, he plans to save his girlfriend.

The GH spoilers suggest that Willow will face shocking accusations in her hearing. It is likely that Nina’s confession sets her free and Willow will look like the culprit. Michael may try to add to her problems by setting some of his plans in motion. Meanwhile, Drew may try to accuse Michael of being the shooter, pretending to remember seeing him.

At the same time, Dante will continue to probe the possibility of Michael framing Willow. He may suggest his brother come clean about his role in Willow’s predicament, if any.

General Hospital: Valentin may have more visitors

Recently, Brennan approached Valentin for important intel in return for a visit from his daughter. Before meeting Charlotte, Valentin received a visit from Lulu. After Charlotte left, Brennan asked Valentin about Faison’s last project. Valentin informed the WSB chief about the project being live despite Faison’s death.

The upcoming episodes on General Hospital may find Valentin receiving more visitors in his Steinmauer cell. While the identity of his visitor is as yet unclear, it is likely to be connected to the upcoming drama surrounding Britt and Dalton’s secret project.

As such, Valentin’s visitor may be Britt or Nathan. While Britt may ask Valentin to stay quiet about whatever intel he has on the project, Nathan may have a more sinister approach towards Valentin.

General Hospital: Drew tries to handle Willow’s situation

Drew recently promised to get the children back to Willow in exchange for their getting their romance back on track. However, his plan failed as Willow got arrested with incriminating evidence planted in her room. As he met her and professed his support, Willow requested that he frame Michael.

The coming week on General Hospital will find Drew trying to pretend to see Michael shooting him. Despite a fallout with Sidwell, Drew may agree to the mobster’s bidding if he helps frame Michael. If Sidwell refuses, Drew will look for another ally.

Meanwhile, he will threaten to take legal action against his enemies. Whether he gets his plans straight remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Michael expands his strategy

As mentioned before, Dante questioned Michael about the latter’s role in framing Willow. As expected, Michael refused to let Willow get arrested before the kids. However, Michael’s movements on the fatal night and his recent actions towards Willow seem questionable.

However, the Corinthos scion is determined not to let Willow back into his children’s lives. With Willow and Drew looking for the best attorney to represent the case, while Diane questions Carly and his visits to Elizabeth’s place, Michael understands the possibility of Willow getting free.

As such, Michael will try to arrange a foolproof strategy to keep Willow away. How far he will go to achieve his goal remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Willow and Michael trying to frame each other as Faison’s children get involved in more mysteries.