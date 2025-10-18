Big Brother's Makensy Manbeck breaks silence on Matt Hardeman breakup

Matt and Makensy from Big Brother season 26 (Image via Instagram/@makensyjomanbeck)

Big Brother Season 26 stars Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck, who made their relationship public in December 2024, have officially gone their separate ways.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, 23-year-old Makensy shared a message via Instagram Story, confirming her breakup with Matt.

“I want to be very open with y’all, just as I’ve been over the past year while sharing my life. Matt and I are no longer together,” she wrote.

However, to put speculations to rest, the Big Brother alum clarified that “no one cheated.”

Makensy continued, saying that both she and Matt were “normal people” who enjoyed each other’s company while in a relationship.

However, despite the connection, their time together “sadly came to an end.”

After insisting there was no infidelity involved, Makensy noted that her feelings for the 26-year-old had always been genuine.

She called Matt a “big part” of her life, and expressed gratitude that “God crossed our paths.”

Although their relationship “wasn’t for forever,” she looked back on the relationship in a positive light.

Makensy then thanked her fans for their support throughout the past year, noting how invested they were in their relationship.

Big Brother star Makensy requests fans to be kind as she heals from the breakup

Makensy and Matt first connected in season 26 of Big Brother, during which Matt made headlines for becoming a target of his co-star, Angela Murray, who lashed out at him for giving her “crazy eyes.”

The twosome then hard-launched their relationship via social media in December 2024, when Makensy shared an Instagram photo of Matt kissing her on the cheek.

“In case the soft launches weren’t enough, here’s a hard launch,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

On January 30, 2025, during an interview with Us Weekly, Makensy shared that she was moving to Atlanta, where Matt was, to be close to him. Reflecting on the big move, she admitted that she was “so, so excited.”

She also mentioned that she loved the community Matt had built in Atlanta and believed it was time for her to “have a little change.”

The Big Brother alum also noted that she and Matt had common interests and values, which only strengthened their bond.

In the same interview, Matt confessed that he was initially skeptical about the longevity of their relationship outside the Big Brother house.

However, his worries were put to rest as their relationship took off in the real world.

Unfortunately, it did not last long enough, and the pair went their separate ways in October 2025.

In her Instagram Story, Makensy confirmed the split and requested fans to continue to support her and Matt and to “be kind” to them.

She mentioned that she “loved him” and their relationship “deeply,” adding that she would “be on a long road of healing.”

“I will do my best to stay present with y’all through it all though. Thank you for understanding and for always supporting me. Love y’all,” she concluded.

Matt and Makensy's breakup news came months after fellow contestants Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers announced their split in May 2025.

“Tucker and I are no longer together. Grateful to have met him & for the love we shared. Feeling grounded and focused on this next chapter of growth,” Rubina wrote on her Instagram account.

Like Makensy and Matt, Rubina and Tucker also met inside the Big Brother house of season 26 and began dating in August 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates.