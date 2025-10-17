Love Is Blind's Madison says she saw fellow contestant flirting with Joe on tux fitting night

Madison from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Madison from Love Is Blind season 9 recently shared insights into her journey with Joe on the Netflix series, discussing moments that were not aired and off-camera incidents that contributed to the end of their relationship.

In an episode of the Love To See It podcast, released on October 16, 2025, Madison alleged that she saw a female co-star flirting with Joe during a party on the night of the dress and tuxedo fittings.

While detailing the events of the night, Madison claimed:



“I look over and Kacie has two hands on Joe’s chest, talking to him like this. In his words, ‘She was giving me googly eyes.’ That night, we end up going to another cast member’s house. We all hang out, whatever, we got back to our apartment, and I have a real sit-down with him.”



The Love Is Blind star added that it was “horrible,” and that Joe told her she was “not it” that very night after they returned home.

Kacie got engaged to Patrick during her time on the show, but called things off hours after they first saw each other.

While Patrick reappeared during the pod squad reunion party, Kacie told media outlets that she was not invited.

Love Is Blind star Madison says she was kept in the dark about Joe’s tux fitting meltdown







In episode 10 of Love is Blind, viewers saw the men and women try on suits and dresses, respectively, as they prepared for their impending weddings.

The process weighed heavily on Joe, who struggled to pick his outfit and felt overwhelmed.

With the pressure mounting and the idea of a marriage turning into reality, he walked out of the venue, saying he could not do it.

Meanwhile, Madison indulged in the process and picked out a dress for herself.

According to her, she and Joe went out to a bar the same night with two other couples.

It was there that she opened up to two male co-stars about her feelings for Joe, saying she loved him and wanted to marry him, all while being in the dark about Joe’s meltdown.



“He’s [Joe’s] standing right there, they know full well what just happened at tux fittings. No one is telling me, like, I’m literally standing there a ring on my finger, giddy, excited,” she said.



What disturbed Madison more was the moment she saw Kacie putting her hands on Joe’s chest.

It immediately raised concerns in her mind, which she addressed later that night, in a moment that was not captured by the cameras.



“His face dropped. He went, like, totally pale, and he looked me in the face and he said that, ‘You’re not it. I’m gonna say no at the altar,’ and that was honestly the actual breakup,” Madison shared.



Looking back on the show, the Love Is Blind star stated that the “craziest part” was that Joe let her go through with the dress fitting when he himself felt uncertain about the process.

She shared that Joe should have pulled her aside or asked production to keep her informed.

Madison mentioned that it was “really hurtful” the way Joe handled the situation by misleading her.

According to her, Joe’s behavior gave away the motive with which he had signed up for the show.

Although she did not elaborate on the subject, Madison clarified that he was not there for her.

The couple broke up in episode 11 of Love Is Blind, where Joe told Madison that he was not prepared and that she was not the one for him.

Even then, she found it odd that their breakup came after the party, which some of the singles attended. However, Joe did not respond to that observation.

