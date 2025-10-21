Dancing With the Stars season 34 Week 6 recap: Broadway-inspired routines impress the judges during Wicked night

Dancing With the Stars "Wicked Night" (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Week 6 of Dancing With the Stars season 34 was a “Wicked Night” Broadway-themed episode in which the remaining celebrity contestants performed routines to songs from the upcoming Wicked films.

Along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, franchise director Jon M. Chu was a guest judge on the judging panel.

Opening the show are Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and in addition to that, appearing in some special messages that were pre-recorded throughout the episode.

After the non-elimination “Dedication Night” of last week, the voting and eliminations were back, thus concluding with one pair leaving the competition.

Wicked Night highlights of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Week 6

Opening performance and guest participation

The show opened with a medley of Wicked songs choreographed by Chris Scott. To perform the number with professional dancers and troupe members were also the judges and the hosts, among them Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

The segment was introduced by the two stars of the upcoming Wicked films, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

With Chu's addition to the judging panel, a film production perspective has been brought to the Broadway-themed performances.

In between the acts, there were also taped greetings from the cast members Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh that gave insight into their characters.

Individual performances and judges’ scores

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold started the show with a contemporary routine and got 28 out of 40 points. The judges complimented the energy but pointed out the synchronization and transition problems.

After that, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performed a jazz routine that referenced the iconic moments of Wicked.

The judges awarded the performance with 35 out of 40 and recognized its strong theatrical presentation and storytelling.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson executed a jazz routine that earned them 36 out of 40.

The judges supported the clarity in the choreography and the duo's involvement with the theme of the routine as their points of strength.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas shook the floor with a quickstep, which was scored 39 out of 40 - one of the highest scores of the night.

The panel pointed out the routine's technical challenge and flawless performance as their strengths.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach danced rumba and received 32 out of 40 points. The judges commented on his consistent progress and connection with the choreography.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater performed a jazz routine that garnered them 27 out of 40. The panel noted his visible progress since the earlier weeks.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten executed a contemporary routine inspired by a dramatic scene from Wicked.

Their act achieved a score of 36 out of 40, and judges praised the perfect execution and stage presence.

Jen Affleck and Jan Koy danced a foxtrot that got 32 points out of 40.

The judges noted her increasing confidence and that she was putting more effort into the complex choreography.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov performed an Argentine tango that was awarded 36 out of 40. The judges described the dance as technically strong and praised the dancer's transition skills into a new style.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa ended the competitive performances with a rumba that got them 39 points out of 40.

The judges were impressed with their synchronization and flow of movement and thus ranked them among the top performers of the night.

Results and elimination

Just after combining the judges’ scores from the previous week with the audience votes, the couples who were declared safe are Danielle and Pasha, Jordan and Ezra, Whitney and Mark, Alix and Val, Robert and Witney, Jen and Jan, Elaine and Alan, Andy and Emma, and Dylan and Daniella.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold were the ones to leave the competition.

