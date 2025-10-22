“Dude’s a jerk” — General Hospital viewers criticize Dante for turning on Michael despite his denial

Dante confronts Michael (Image via ABC Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, it was seen that Willow was arrested. At the same time, she was in a playdate session with her kids, Wiley and Amelia, after a very long time. The proposal to meet with her kids was brought by Michael.

As fans speculated, it was indeed a plan by Michel to get Willow arrested in front of her kids and the supervisor, to make his case strong in the court. Michael admitted it to Brook Lynn as the two of them prepared for the Tea Party to impress Ronnie.

Anyway, fans of General Hospital have been voicing their opinions on the current situation. A fan named Lillie Ruvalcaba shared her thoughts on Facebook on Dante’s role in the scenario.

In the previous episode, Dante was seen confronting and pushing Michael to admit that he staged it all. (Though he actually did), Michael doesn’t agree in front of him.

Lillie wrote,

“Shame on Dante for grilling Michael so hard. Michael told him he didn't do it and he still doesn't believe him. Dante just ruined his relationship with his brother. That was painful to watch. Not liking Dante's character lately. He went after Gio, Danny, Jason, and now Michael. Dude's a jerk.”

Many fans of the soap opera were quick to share their response on the same. Some fans agreed and wrote that Dante has been an annoying character lately. A fan also wrote that he is not loyal to anyone, and some even wrote that they were disappointed in him.



On the other hand, some fans of General Hospital commented otherwise. They wrote that Dante is a police officer, and through his lens, Michael is also a suspect. Some also wrote that Michael indeed did this wrong.

Here's what's happening on General Hospital

Willow’s arrest and Nina’s admission

In the recent scenario of General Hospital, Willow was arrested under suspicion of attempting to kill her boyfriend and Congressman Drew Cain. She was arrested by Anna and Dante while she was on a supervised playdate with her kids.

Currently, she pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and attempted murder, but her case took a stunning turn. Even though she pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and attempted murder, her defense was completely destroyed by an unexpected action from her own mother.

In a move that shocked the courtroom, Nina publicly pleaded guilty to a different charge. Even worse, she then retracted Willow's alibi. This betrayal effectively shredded her daughter's defense, leaving Willow with no legal recourse but prison.

Dante confronts Michael

Elsewhere on General Hospital, while Brook Lynn was busy hosting a chaotic party at the Quartermaine mansion, Michael made a "bold statement" that could impact Willow’s case. More critically, he was overheard wishing he had framed Willow for the crime, hoping to permanently secure his children.

Despite Brook Lynn's efforts to keep the peace at her family's dramatic gathering, the situation only escalated, with no specific conversation with Michael being detailed in the surrounding events.

Further on General Hospital, the investigation into the shooting continues to pit family against family. When Dante confronted Michael about the possibility of his having framed Willow,. Michael denied being the shooter but made a stunning admission in private.

