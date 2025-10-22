Love Is Blind Season 9 finale recap: Emotions run high as last vows change everything

Anton and Ali, Jordan and Megan, Emond and Kalybriah, Madison and Joe from Love is Blind (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

The season 9 finale of Love Is Blind, titled Vow or Never, marks an enormous change to the format of the show, as none of the couples get married.

Not even a single couple is saying “I do,” and it is the first time in the history of the show.

The season concludes with emotional exits, last-minute choices, and unmet interactions, reinventing the social experiment that the show ultimately unveils.

What Happened in Love Is Blind Season 9 Finale

At the start of the finale, three couples remained active: Megan and Jordan, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Ali and Anton.

All of them had undergone problems in the pods, the Mexico retreat, and during cohabitation, but all three made it to the wedding stage or a near one.

Megan & Jordan

Megan and Jordan's relationship struggled with compatibility issues rooted in lifestyle differences.

Megan, who comes from a privileged background, was concerned about Jordan’s responsibilities as a single father and how that might shape their future together. She said,

“You know I initially leaned into opposites attract, but I just still have reservations. And that’s not how I should be feeling going into my wedding. Our wedding.”

Jordan’s take on the matter was that Megan wasn’t comfortable with the fact that he did not have a lot of money and said,

“I think if I had enough money that I didn’t really have to work, I think we would be getting married.”

Despite their connection in the pods, the couple did not make it to the altar. They called things off before the wedding day.

Kalybriah & Edmond

Kalybriah and Edmond reached the wedding day, but the moment ended without an exchange of vows.

At the altar, Edmond said, “I do,” but Kalybriah opted not to proceed, stating that she wasn’t 100 percent ready for the commitment. She said,

“You deserve someone that is 100 percent a the altar, and I’m not 100 percent at the altar right now. And my ‘no’ doesn’t mean that I don’t love you. I know, I’m so sorry.”

The emotional moment left Edmond visibly shaken, and the couple walked away engaged but unmarried. Edmund said,

“I was expecting her to say “I do”, so I am shocked for her to not say “I do. There’s no bright side, it sucks, it just hurts. It’ still lonely out here in the world. ”

Ali & Anton

Ali and Anton’s story also culminated on the wedding day. Anton went through with the “I do,” but Ali declined to say the same, telling him:

“I can’t be your wife.”

Later, she cited that the person she fell in love with in the pods was not the person she encountered in real life, referencing concerns about his lifestyle, and said:

“I don't feel like he was super forthcoming about his lifestyle. Drinking, partying, how active he is, how healthy he eats. And like some of the information that I learned about Anton through his friends, it threw off my perspective of him. It feels really shi**y to be the one walking away.”

The rejection stung Anton more than he had expected, as he was trying to process what had just happened, he said,

“I don’t know if it’s looks, I don’t know if it’s the vibes, I don’t know if it was the way we were living together. But, I can say that I have done nothing but care for her, and it f***g sucks man”

Love is Blind Season 9: Other breakups

Kacie McIntosh had left the process and abandoned her fiancé, Patrick Suzuki, declaring that she did not want to proceed with the relationship anymore.

She later talked about the speculation regarding her reasons, making it clear that it had nothing to do with Patrick looking like that.

Joe Ferrucci and Madison Maidenberg also broke up because of a series of fights and a lack of closeness.

Joe acknowledged that he did not feel that Madison was his person, and they ran out of the wedding.

Season 9 Timeline and Reunion

The season 9 finale of Love Is Blind was released on October 22, 2025.

The reunion special will be broadcast one week later, on October 29, 2025, delivering the current status of the cast and also giving behind-the-scenes information about the events that made the breakups happen.

Love is Blind Season 9 also ended without a wedding, contrary to having one or two successful marriages, as well as the emphasis that emotional attachment is not always followed by a long-term relationship.

Despite strong beginnings in the pods, each couple faced challenges that outweighed their connections.

Stay tuned for more updates.

