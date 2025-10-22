Why did Megan break up with Jordan in the Love Is Blind season 9 finale?

Megan from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Netflix’s popular series, Love Is Blind, concluded yet another season on October 22, 2025.

Titled Vow or Never, the finale of Season 9 saw the remaining couples of the experiment debate on getting married.

As the big day drew nearer, the pressure weighed heavily on one bride, pushing her to question her choice and her impending future.

Megan broke up with Jordan before their wedding day, saying:



“I’ve never dated somebody with a kid. All the men that I have dated up to this have had a fairly flexible schedule, and that’s, like, how all my friends are.”



The Love Is Blind star, who ran her own business, wanted to be with someone who would accompany her in everything she did.

However, Jordan's busy work schedule and responsibilities with his five-year-old son, Luca, prevented him from doing that, and that bothered Megan.

It was not the type of companionship she sought from her partner.

Apart from lifestyle differences, finances were another factor that impacted their relationship, as Jordan believed he could have led the life Megan wanted him to lead if he had the financial stability she did.

For those reasons, Megan decided to end things with Jordan, convinced neither of them would be happy if they went through with the wedding.

Love Is Blind star Jordan regrets introducing his son to Megan







Megan called Jordan for a one-on-one in one segment of the Love Is Blind season 9 finale, and told him that she was “an absolute mess.”

She elaborated, saying the two of them were like “ships in the night” or two completely different people.

However, Jordan disagreed. Megan argued that while he was “very simple” and did the same things every day, she was the opposite.

But even then, Jordan stood his ground, saying small differences were not enough to label them as an incompatible couple.

He noted that if he had the financial freedom she did, he also would have chosen a more adventurous lifestyle.

While Megan appreciated how he encouraged her to do everything she was used to doing, she clarified that she wanted to share those activities with her partner.

The Love Is Blind star then pointed out that she had never been with someone who was a father or had such a rigid routine.

The comment frustrated Jordan, as he struggled to understand why she chose him in the pods.

When Megan said that she did not know how things would turn out, Jordan stated that he had already told her she would have to “make sacrifices” to be with him and Luca.

Jordan defended himself by saying he was a “normal guy” who wanted to be a good father and a “good provider.”

He explained that he wanted to be in the spot Megan was in, financially, but at the same time, he hoped she would understand that she was five years ahead of him.

At that point, Megan confessed that she leaned into the “opposites attract” concept, but still had reservations about their relationship.

Ultimately, she broke up with him and apologized for not being more compassionate towards him.

Her decision moved Jordan to tears, as he left without saying much in return.

He expressed his feelings in a separate confessional, where he said he did not think they were different at all.

The only contrast was that she was in a better financial place than he was.

Jordan believed that if he had enough money so that he did not have to work all the time, Megan would have married him.

When asked about his regrets, the Love Is Blind star said:



“Yeah, I wish I didn’t introduce her to my son.”



Jordan concluded that Megan never loved him for who he was. Elsewhere, Megan confessed that she was not cut out to be a stepmom.

She feared she was “too caught up” in her own life to ever be a mom.

Stay tuned for more updates.