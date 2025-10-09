Is Domino’s Pizza updating its logo? Rebranding to include new jingle, metallic gold boxes, redesigned uniforms and more

Domino's logo is seen on the restaurant in Streator, United States on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Domino's Pizza has gone through a rebranding and introduced a new logo with new colors, after a period of 13 years. Not just a logo, the brand will have revamped uniforms as well as a jingle, for the first time in 65 years since it was founded back in 1960. The boxes will come in brighter reds and blues as well as black-and-metallic gold tones.

In a statement, the company said,

"The brand took inspiration from its past and present and transformed it into modernized elements that will better reach current and future pizza lovers."

As per Chief Marketing Officer Kate Trumbull's comments to CNN, the rebranding has been done considering the short-form platforms. Trumbull said,

"It used to be that you could run a 30-second ad in primetime and that would be all you needed. Now, you need to catch attention in a second or two on TikTok or an Instagram Reel or YouTube, and when you have a jingle, you can get that instantly."

According to reports by CBS News, the store employees will get new aprons and hats starting from November 2025. A company spokesperson further confirmed that that the new pizza box designs too will be introduced shortly. The outlet added that a new font "Domino's Sans" will be incorporated in the designs.

According to the spokesperson, the purpose of this rebranding is to establish a stronger connection with the younger audiences.

Everything to know about the rebranding of Domino's Pizza, first time in more than a decade

As previously mentioned, there has been changes in a number of factors, starting from the uniforms and logo to introduction of a jingle for the first time. The new jingle known as Dommmino's has been sung by American singer Shaboozey.

The jingle is set to appear soon on social media platforms and multiple TV campaigns. According to reports by Dexerto, the entire rollout is scheduled to happen by the end of this year. While the boxes will feature brighter reds and blues, items like stuffed crust pizza will be packed in the black boxes. Kate Trumbull further spoke about the decision of rebranding, and said,

"Most companies rebrand themselves when they're struggling, but after years of category-defying growth, this refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves."

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the social media platforms like X, with their reactions to the announcement about the rebranding. An X user with the username @Marvis_Quin, wrote on X that the decision will go to waste if the jingle doesn't go viral on platforms like TikTok.

A few seemed excited to witness these major changes introduced by the company. Meanwhile, some netizens believed that the company should focus more on the quality of pizzas than on the boxes and a jingle.

It could be concluded that the internet is filled with mixed reactions about the rebranding. As of now, it is unknown as to how the customers will treat this step and if it will act as a positive and profitable step for the company.