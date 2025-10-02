Candace Owens questions whether Charlie Kirk's assailant had a female accomplice after ex-Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman's nephew brought up the theory

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 15, 2024: Charlie Kirk, right-wing activist and founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at The People's Convention hosted by Turning Point Action at The Huntington Place in Detroit, MI on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Candace Owens is back to explore another controversial angle in Charlie Kirk's murder, this time digging deeper into his suspected murderer, Tyler Robinson. In a new episode of her podcast, Owens replayed a video that was posted and then removed by Shaner.

Candace Owens is now raising serious questions about whether Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin had a female accomplice.



This theory comes from a scrubbed video posted by Shaner, the nephew of former Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman, who retraced Tyler Robinson’s steps.



For the unversed, Shaner is the nephew of former Utah State Representative Phil Lyman, who shared a video of retracing Robinson's steps following Kirk's shooting at the Utah Valley University campus.

In the since-deleted clip, Shaner was accompanied by his aunt, who speculated whether Robinson had a female accomplice in his alleged crime. Playing the clip twice on her episode, Owens said:

"What the heck is going on? Who is the woman that was with the alleged shooter? Why wouldn't FBI immediately release that? Now again, you should recall that the very next morning (on September 11), TMZ had that doorbell cam footage, okay?"

Owens then drew the inference that the FBI must've had the clip before TMZ got their hands on it, further explaining that:

"They would have seen that there was a woman with the shooter, and yet they chose during this manhunt not to inform the public that they were also looking for a woman... whether or not she could be an accomplice."

The podcaster also asked her viewers for their thoughts on why the FBI had not updated the public with this information, which was clearly crucial to Tyler Robinson's story.

She also raised questions about the identity of the woman in question, as well as her connection to Robinson.

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is on Time's 100 Next list for 2025

Tyler Robinson's trial for the assassination of Charlie Kirk continues to proceed in court.

As The Times introduced its 100 Next List for 2025 earlier this year, Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, was included on it as "one of the world's most influential rising stars." In her description, the Times reporter had specifically focused on the speech Erika delivered at her late husband's memorial on Sept. 21.

At the public service hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the mother of two spoke about forgiving Kirk's murderer, saying:

"I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the Gospel is love and always love."

Following Kirk's death last month, his company Turning Point USA announced Erika Kirk as its CEO, claiming that it was what the late political activist had wanted in the event of his death.