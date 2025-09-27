Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson is being wrongly portrayed by the media as suicidal, he never visited UVU campus

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 11: Candace Owens hosts during a taping of "Candace" hosted by Candace Owens on January 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

On September 26, Candace Owens took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself talking about Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the right-leaning political activist. In the video, Owens said that the narrative about Tyler being suicidal is false, and there is apparently a sinister reason for portraying that narrative about him.

Candace Owens said in the video:

"There's a narrative being spun right now by the media that Tyler Robinson is or was suicidal. That is not true. And that's a very scary thing when suddenly they're saying he's suicidal, and he's in solitary, and he's not suicidal."

Candace posted a bunch of other Instagram stories in which she made the same claims about Tyler Robinson not being suicidal. In one story, Candace Owens claimed that the narrative about him being suicidal was "fictional." She even mentioned that the claim that Tyler's father turned him in after he admitted to the killing was "fictional."

In one of the stories, Candace claimed that Tyler had, in fact, maintained his innocence and that he had never been to Utah Valley University, where the assassination had happened. Candace Owens went about accusing the federal government of lying about factors related to the case, like claiming that the firearm belonged to him.

Candace claimed that she believed Tyler was just "around" the campus on the dreadful day. She concluded by writing that she would get more details about the same in the future.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson was wearing an anti-suicide smock during his court hearing

Suspected gunman Tyler Robinson was arrested in connection with Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University. It was claimed that he admitted to the killing to his father, who then turned him in. Last week, he made an appearance at the Utah County Justice Court in Provo, through video conferencing from his prison cell.

According to reports by The Financial Express, Robinson had been placed on suicide watch. It was further reported that authorities made him wear a special anti-suicide smock to prevent him from taking the step. This prompted many to believe that the suspected killer had been suicidal in nature.

For the unversed, an anti-suicide smock, aka a turtle suit, is a tear-resistant single-piece garment. It is particularly used in prisons and mental health institutions to reduce cases of inmates causing self-harm. While Candace Owens claimed that Tyler was being wrongly portrayed, many netizens shared the same perspective. Many reshared Candace's Instagram stories on X.

One such tweet by a netizen read:

"They are going to take out Tyler Robinson within the next 48hr and I believe he is an innocent man. I would never Epstein myself!"

As of now, no statement or clarification has been received from the authorities.

As far as the charges are concerned, Tyler Robinson faces those related to aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent crime when children are present.