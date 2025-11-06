What led Asmongold to criticize Twitch’s decision in Nina Lin case?

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Nina Lin and Actor, Don Worley attend "Time For Sunset" movie premiere at The Garland on October 03, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Lee Marketing Agency)

Twitch streamer Asmongold, real name Zack Hoyt, has reacted to controversial colleague Nina Lin getting unbanned after a week of being suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting FaZe Clan member Said in a viral clip.



Asmongold replied to an X account @yeet posting news of her return to the streaming platform and slammed Twitch for treating an alleged sexual assault with levity:

“Sexual assault live on stream is a 1-week ban? How is this possible? There's a point where people should be contacting advertisers and Amazon leadership, and I'm pretty sure we're there.”

Other streamers, like Valkyrae, discussed the situation, expressing their discomfort with Nina’s actions and how Twitch handled the issue.

More details on the Nina Lin sexual assault controversy

Streamer Nina Lin recently faced heavy backlash after clips of her and fellow streamer Zoe Spencer, reportedly sexually assaulting FaZe Clan member Said, went viral online.

The outrage from Netizens led to her suspension from Twitch on October 25, 2025.

She was reinstated a day later and banned again on October 30. The streamer owned up to her actions in the clip, stating:

"I'm old enough to own up to what I did wrong. And during the situation, I genuinely, 100 % thought it was a joke. I just thought he was laughing. So I'm like, 'Oh, we're all just laughing and geeking.' But yeah, I see. It is wrong. It is really, really wrong. And what we did was wrong."

She tendered a formal apology on Instagram, stating that she had reflected on her actions and how they had negatively impacted the people around her.

She added that she was “incredibly sorry” for the harm caused and will strive to act better.

She added:

“Whether the comments are coming from other creators, former friends or viewers, I will strive to do better, learn and grow as that is the best and only option. I am aware that no matter what I say or do there will be people that will use it against me, but I know myself and I've never had malicious intent. I will work even harder than I have in the past and although I may not ever be perfect, I will be the best version of myself possible.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.