What did Asmongold say about his role in the Emiru/Mizkif drama?

(Image via Instagram/@asmongold)

In a recent livestream, Asmongold apologized for his role in the Mizkif and Emiru drama. In a clip shared by @TopClips_ on X, the Twitch streamer appeared emotional as he discussed the situation and apologized for platforming Mizkif.

He revealed that he suspected that Mizkif and Emiru didn't have the best relationship, but he didn’t know the full extent of it:

“There was always bad vibes. I mean, in a way, there's a part of me that feels kind of responsible in a way because I wish I had just known more.”

He added:

“If I were able to just know more and be more assertive, and you know everything. But at the end of the day, I can't really f*cking know everything. I don't think anybody thought it was as bad as it was."

He apologized for using his platform to promote Mizkif.

“I apologize for platforming Miz to the extent that I did it. It was a mistake. I didn't know it at the time, but it was a mistake.”

More details on the Mizkif and Emiru controversy

In a livestream on October 25, 2025, Twitch streamer Emiru accused fellow streamer Mizkif of sexual assault, stalking, abuse, harassment and threats of blackmail.

She began her livestream:

“Today I’m finally going to be opening up about the psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual assault and threats of blackmail that Mizkif has done towards me and some of these issues which are still ongoing.”

Mizkif and Emiru have been linked together since 2022 and reportedly lived together in Texas.

In an emotional livestream on Saturday, October 25, 2025, Emiru revealed that she decided to speak out about Miz after learning of alleged new incidents:

“I was informed by three separate people, one of whom was present for said incident, that he had done something similar to something that he had done to me to someone in LA at the end of September.”

She claimed that Mizkif assaulted her on one occasion:

“Yeah, we were just talking, and I was crying a lot. He started to try to comfort me by hugging me while I was sitting on the couch and holding me really close to him, and when this was happening, we hadn’t talked in quite a while. I'm usually very uncomfortable when being touched a lot by people that I'm not in a relationship with, but I let him hold me while I was crying.”

She continued:

“He started kissing me on my face, and I let him. I was still sobbing a lot. Suddenly, he tried to climb on top of me and aggressively shoved his hands inside my pants. I screamed, and when I screamed, he jumped off me like a cat.”

She added:

“And instead of apologizing and checking if I was okay, He said, ‘I feel weird now, I feel like I did something wrong. I have to go,’ and then I immediately left my house while I was still crying, without checking if I was okay or anything and at the time, I was still making excuses for him, and I was still afraid of causing trouble for other streamers around us. You know, making things weird for viewers.”

She recounted incidents of stalking at the TwitchCon and added that Mizkif was planning to accuse her of killing her pet rabbits.

Mizkif has responded to Emiru’s allegations, stating that their last relationship was toxic and emotionally damaging for both of them:

“I’m ashamed that the situation got so bad, but Emmy was also violent.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.