Has Asmongold’s soda addiction gone too far? Streamer claims his Coke habit gave him bizarre “superpowers”

Asmongold claims his Coke addiction has given him superpowers. In a recent livestream, the 35-year-old showed viewers several sodas in his room from the past two days before adding that he had developed the ability to hear soda.

The popular Twitch streamer who has abstained from drinking water took sips from the remaining Coke cups before announcing to his viewers:

“You’re not going to like this. I can hear soda.”

Asmongold recently revealed that his daily diet consists of beef jerky, protein bars, lots of soda, and a mix of candy.

He claimed that he listened to the bubbles in the drinks to determine which one was suitable for him.

"Just have to listen to it, and I know which one is the right one. I’m serious because of the carbonation. I can hear it. And I can hear the bubbles even after hours. If there’s one bubble, one tiny little bubble, put my ear up to it and I can be like, ‘Oh, that this is Yep. There it is.’”

Twitch streamer Mizkif has reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against Asmongold, Emiru and others

On November 4, 2025, KXAN reported that Mizkif, whose real name is Matthew Rinaudo, had sued fellow Twitch streamer Emiru, real name is Emily Beth Schunk, for the allegations she made against him on October 24, 2025.

Court documents filed in the Western District of Texas have made the rounds online. Under the Plaintiff Original Complaint section, Mizkif claimed that Emiru had defamed and portrayed him as a perpetrator of sexual assault.

An excerpt reads:

“She continued to defame Rinaudo and portray him as a perpetrator of sexual assault in a video she knew full well would be viewed by millions."

The document’s seventh page accuses Asmongold real name, Zack Hoyt, of defaming the claimant daily:

"For example, in a livestream that has since been uploaded to YouTube, where it garnered 1.9 million views as of the date of this filing, Hoyt states directly that Rinaudo was “the aggressor and abuser” in the relationship with Schunk."

Neither Asmongold nor Emiru has responded to Mizkif's reported court filing.