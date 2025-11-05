Who went home on survivor 49 week 7? Details explored

Jeff Probst from Survivor 49 (Image via Getty)

The merge has finally arrived on Survivor Season 49, and with it came the chaos that fans expect when the game shifts from team strategy to individual survival.

In Episode 7, titled “Blood Will Be Drawn,” the remaining castaways dropped their buffs and became one tribe, a move that immediately sent old alliances into panic mode.

While some players thrived under the new dynamics, one castaway’s luck ran out.

By the end of the night, Nate Moore was voted out and became the first member of the jury, marking a significant turning point in the season.

Survivor Season 49: The merge brings a shift in power

After weeks of tribe swaps, Survivor Season 49 finally merged its three remaining tribes, Uli, Hina, and Kele, into one unified group.

What was once a series of fractured alliances instantly became a social chessboard, with every move and whisper carrying higher stakes.

A boat arrived with the announcement that the game was officially entering its individual phase.

Players from all three tribes gathered on the beach, cheering with relief but exchanging nervous looks.

The Kele tribe, who had struggled early in the game, suddenly found themselves at the center of a much larger political storm.

Jawan, one of Kele’s strongest strategists, summed up the shift perfectly:



“It’s been Uli versus Hina all season. Now we’re flipping the script.”



But as is always the case with a merge, excitement quickly gave way to tension. Players began eyeing one another, trying to decide which alliances to trust and which to abandon.

Sophie secures immunity, and MC finds power

This week’s immunity challenge was split into two stages, one for a team reward and another for individual safety.

The teams were divided into Yellow (Nate, Steven, Sophie, Rizo, and Soph) and Blue (Jawan, Alex, Kristina, Savannah, and MC), with Sage sitting out after winning an advantage.

Despite the Blue team’s early lead, the Yellow team ultimately came out on top, winning the coveted merge feast and a spot in the next round of competition.

In the second stage, where castaways had to balance a ball on a disc while standing on a narrowing beam, Sophie outlasted everyone to become the first individual immunity winner of Survivor 49.

Meanwhile, MC, who had been sitting on a “Beware” Advantage, finally found her Hidden Immunity Idol.

She did it under tense circumstances, nearly getting caught by Savannah in the process. “I’ll work with you,” she told Savannah awkwardly, though both clearly didn’t trust each other.

The idol would prove crucial later that night, when MC decided to play it at Tribal Council.

Why Nate was voted out

Heading into the vote, alliances were tangled and fragile.

Old tribe lines blurred, and the newly merged camp became a swirl of conversations and counter-conversations.

Sophie pushed to take out Rizo or Savannah, believing they were “too close and too powerful” as a duo.

But with Rizo’s idol in play, she and others shifted their focus to Nate, someone seen as less likely to spark chaos but still influential enough to warrant attention.

Sage had her own agenda and wanted Savannah gone, while Jawan lobbied against voting for Steven.

That left the majority confused, paranoid, and exhausted by the time Jeff Probst called them to the Tribal.

As they sat down under the torchlight, the conversation turned to loyalty and identity in the new merged tribe.

Before the vote, Rizo thought he might play his immunity for Savannah.

He ultimately didn’t. MC, however, did play her idol, ensuring her safety.

When Jeff read the votes, the result was a clean split between Nate and Steven. Then came the decisive tally:



“Nate… Steven… Nate… Steven… Nate… Steven… Nate… Steven… Nate… Nate.”



With six votes, Nate Moore was voted out of Survivor Season 49 and became the first member of the jury.

What Nate’s exit means for Survivor 49

Nate’s elimination might have seemed straightforward on paper, but it represented something larger — the end of predictable alliances.

As one of the more socially aware players, Nate had built relationships across tribal lines, but that versatility may have made him too much of a threat once the game went individual.

Now, with Nate gone and the jury phase officially beginning, Survivor Season 49 has entered uncharted territory.

Sophie’s immunity win has made her an early power player, while MC’s idol play might shift attention toward her in the next episode.

Rizo’s decision to hold onto his idol could either save him or mark him as a future target.

One misstep, one rumor, or one unplayed idol could mean the difference between sitting at the campfire or walking down the path with your torch out.

Stay tuned for more updates.