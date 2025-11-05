"I almost died ": Robert Irwin details the confetti choking incident on Dancing with the Stars season 34

Robert Irwin (Image Via Getty)

Robert Irwin had a scary moment on Dancing With the Stars season 34.

The wildlife conservationist experienced a major health crisis during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night episode, which aired on November 4, 2025.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Irwin shared that he choked on a piece of confetti after his dance performance.

He stated, as reported by E! on November 6, 2025:



“I almost died tonight.”



Robert Irwin revealed that he was able to dislodge the confetti on his own during Dancing With the Stars







In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, he went on to explain the situation along with his pro partner Witney, saying:



“I choked on a piece of confetti after the team dance. Legit.”



Irwin even revealed that he went to his partner, Witney, for help.

He remarked:



“I went over to Witney. I inhaled a piece of confetti [and] I couldn't breathe.”



However, as Robert explained, he was able to dislodge the piece from his throat on his own.

He revealed that while he was signaling to Witney regarding his discomfort and situation as he approached her, he coughed and the piece “popped out.”

Robert said:



“I went over to you [Carson] and I'm like…And I just went, "Ugh!" And it just popped out! I'm not even kidding!"



Witney also confessed that she had no idea about the situation, and she even asked during the interview that whatever he was, he was “really choking.”

She then went on to remark that if she knew what was happening, she would have acted as a shield for him.



“I didn't even know that was happening! I would've been a shield like this with the confetti.”



The duo was a part of Julianne Hough's team called “Team Kool,” which presented a group performance on the last episode of Dancing With the Stars season 34.

The team was dressed in school uniforms and paraded along to the song Celebration by Kool & the Gang.

The incident occurred at the end of the performance when Irwin was sliding under Elaine Hendrix’s legs and stretching out on the dance floor.

It was then that the confetti poured on the team, and that’s when Robert choked on one of them.

The incident, however, did not hamper Robert and Witney’s performance ahead in the show.

The duo presented a Paso Doble to the song Icky Thump by The White Stripes and scored the highest during the episode.

Judges Bruno Tonioli and special judge Flavor Fav gave them a 10, whereas Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough scored their performance at 9.

Carrie Ann Inaba praised Robert’s performance by saying:



“Robert, you have something that's happening that can take you to the finish line — it's called momentum. You are in the zone at the right moment! Keep going!"



Erwin and her pro partner also earned a solid score on Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars.

The duo performed a Tango to the song Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by The Hampton String Quartet.

During the performance, Irwin was dressed as the Prince of Darkness.

The judges gave him 38 out of 40, which included a perfect 10 score from two judges.

Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, also participated in Dancing with the Stars and won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 along with partner Derek Hough.

Stay tuned for more such updates.