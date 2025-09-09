Is Asmongold going on a streaming hiatus? YouTuber updates fans amid his dad’s debilitating health

Asmongold addressed his break on another video last month (Images via Instagram/asmongold)

Asmongold has recently confirmed that he will take a break from streaming due to his father’s health issues. Notably, the YouTube star shared the latest update through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on September 8, 2025.

Also known as Zack Hoyt, he said in a lengthy statement that his father has been dealing with “medical turmoil” for the last few months. The online personality wrote that things have not been so good since his father went for a check-up at the hospital, discovering that he had pancreatic cancer, which was initially diagnosed as acute liver failure.

Asmongold said that his father underwent chemotherapy after being advised by an oncologist. However, it did not bring improvements, and Zack addressed the same by saying:

“The first week was fine but the day of the second treatment, by the end of it he was so fu**ed up and had so much difficulty breathing that he didn’t sleep more than an hour at a time. It was so severe I ended up sleeping on the floor next to his bed that night in case something went even more wrong.”

Following another test, it was discovered that Hoyt had low blood pressure, and it has been almost the same since then. Zack wrote that although some “marginal improvements” are happening, they are not enough to make his father feel better.

Asmongold said that his “streams will be on hiatus” until his father’s health problems are completely resolved. Zack also added a message for his followers by saying:

“Rest assured, there’s nothing I’d rather do more than go live and continue on like I always do but my obligation to my father must take priority. I don’t have a timeframe or an expectation because of how uncertain things are right now, but I’ll update you all when I know more myself.”

Asmongold hinted at the streaming break on another occasion last month

The Florida, US native appeared on the Battlefield 6 and chatting stream on August 8, 2025, when he disclosed that he might take a break from his work. Although Zack did not specifically mention his father’s health as the main reason, he said at the time that it was due to some personal problems.

Netizens also reacted during the streaming session by telling Asmongold that he should take a break. According to Dexerto, Hoyt said that he has not decided anything and added:

“I was a caretaker for my mom from ages 23-31. Now, I’m 35, and I have to help my dad with a bunch of stuff, too, and I’m gonna have to help him a lot more. I hope that he will get better, but in getting better, he will also age over time, which will require more help from me. It’s hard to manage everything.”

Asmongold also said that he is trying to enjoy every day, adding that in case he decides to take a break, it will be the longest and might be for a few months. He revealed at the time that his father had cancer. Apart from that, Hoyt claimed that he was dealing with some of his own issues, including burnout from frequent streaming sessions.

Apart from being active on different online platforms, Zack is known as the co-founder of an organization called One True King and has been the host of the Steak & Eggs Podcast.