Twitch streamer Nina Lin refuses to apologize as she addresses alleged Target shoplifting

Nina Lin (Photo: Instagram/@n.nina66)

Twitch streamer Nina Lin said in her latest stream that she did not shoplift steak from Target. For the unversed, on November 29, 2025, she shopped at the store. At the Target self-checkout, she picked up the steak with a stick of butter on top.

Nina scanned and paid for the items. As it was captured on stream, her viewers immediately claimed that Lin supposedly did not pay for the steak. In the comments, they seemed to find the incident humorous.

The next day, the clip went viral after being reuploaded by the X user @NotUlxa. Their tweet garnered over 11,000 likes on X. Netizens bashed her, saying she should be banned from Target for alleged shoplifting.

In her Twitch stream on December 1, Nina Lin addressed the controversy. She said that if she shoplifted anything from a "big corporation," she would proudly admit it. The streamer noted that when big corporations "steal" from "normal people," they supposedly don't receive as much backlash as she did.

Lin then shared that the security seemingly helped her check out by scanning potatoes that day. She then joked that people should put her in jail if she were truly guilty of shoplifting.

Nina Lin then called out her "haters," saying that they were the reason the clip was on the "front page" of the tabloids. She told the viewers that netizens who criticized her were the "poor" ones, as they had no jobs.

The 24-year-old then joked that her shoes had also been shoplifted from Target. She told her fans that even if she stole from Target, the corporation would not lose money.

"I'm telling you, bro, even if it was the steaks, ain't nobody missing no f**king money, b**ch. Calm the f**k down. No, Target is not losing no type of f**king money from some steaks, b**ch. F**king b*m a*s steaks, I don't give a s**t," Nina Lin stated.

Nina Lin addresses the Target clip, refuses to apologize and says stay mad



“Target is not losing no type of money from steaks..idgaf, happy holidays..I got these from Target too..guess how much I paid, free 99..get mad”pic.twitter.com/ugdwBKrqLj — yeet (@Awk20000) December 1, 2025

Asmongold reacted to Nina Lin's latest stream

Fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold, who has feuded with Nina previously, reacted to her response. He stated in his livestream that Lin allegedly gets away with controversies because she's a woman and a minority. He then brought up Lin's past alleged sexual assault controversy and said that male streamers allegedly get banned on the platform for far less.

"Why isn't she banned for committing crimes on stream? I'll tell you the reason why, because she's a woman and a minority. That's the reason why. And she aligns with progressive intersectional politics. That's the reason why it happens," he said.

For the unversed, Asmongold and Nina Lin started beefing when he called her out for allegedly sexually assaulting FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, and fellow streamer Disguised Toast.

Nina got massive backlash for allegedly touching the two men inappropriately while streaming. She shared her public apology via Instagram stories on November 2. Since then, netizens have frequently shared clips from her livestreams and reuploaded them on X and TikTok.

Meanwhile, on his new stream, Asmongold criticized Twitch along with Nina Lin. He called the platform a "joke" and demanded answers from its CEO, Dan Clancy.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nina Lin.