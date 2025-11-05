Week 9 songs unveiled for Dancing with the Stars season 34's 20th birthday celebration

Tom Bergeron (Image via Getty)

The hit show Dancing With the Stars is kicking off a big celebration.

For Season 34’s Week 9, the episode airing Tuesday, November 11, will mark the show’s 20-year anniversary of bringing dancing to the ballroom.

ABC revealed the songs and special performances fans can expect at the “20th Birthday Party Night,” and they are buzzing.

Former host Tom Bergeron returns as guest judge alongside the familiar panel of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

Opening the night will be a big ensemble number: Hough is choreographing a live, re-imagined version of the show’s theme song by Ray Chew.

It will feature current pro dancers, the troupe, and six original pros from Season 1 like Alec Mazo, Ashly DelGrosso, Louis van Amstel, Jonathan Roberts, Charlotte Jorgensen and Edyta Śliwińska.

The idea is clearly to honor the show’s history while spotlighting the current cast.

Then the night becomes more emotional: there will be a tribute dance to the late dancers of the show, set to "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga, choreographed and performed by pros Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold.

On top of that, the couples will face new formats: partner dances that revisit past freestyle styles, a relay dance is back, and there’s a fresh twist.

Celebrities will dance without their usual pro partner and instead team up with a past Mirrorball champion to perform a Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Jive.

According to the network, the “20th Birthday Party Night” is about celebration, reflection and some curve-balls.

With Tom Bergeron back and several original pros on stage, it’s a clear nod to where the show started, and where it is now as it enters this milestone.

The full list of song assignments for each couple is now available, allowing fans to already pick their favourites and gear up for the big night.

Couples & Songs for 20th Birthday Party Night







Here are some of the remaining pairs on Season 34 and the songs they’ll be dancing to for the milestone Week 9.





Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa: This Olympic gold-medalist team will take to the floor with a performance to mark the celebration, and will be dancing on Get Up by Ciara feat.







Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: Foxtrot to Singin’ in the Rain by Matthew Morrison. The social-media star and her partner bring their flair and following to this big episode.







Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach: Dylan, a content creator and the younger brother of Zac Efron, and Daniella continue to build their case in the ballroom. They will dance to the song Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers







Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson: The couple will dance on Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis. The wildlife conservationist and his pro partner have shown strong performances so far.







Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas: Whitney returns to the spotlight paired with Mark Ballas, a familiar face to longtime viewers and will dance on Cell Block Tango from Chicago (Original Broadway Cast Recording).







Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater: Quickstep to Puttin’ on the Ritz by Robbie Williams. The comedian-actor and his pro partner keep bringing charm and fun to the competition.





Each of these couples has been assigned specific songs for the 20th Birthday Party theme.

Fans already know what to expect.

The show is built not only to highlight dance skills but also to tap into nostalgia, star power and the milestone itself.

With the return of original pros, a guest judge that stamped the show’s early era, and fresh formats like celebs dancing with Mirrorball champs instead of their own pros, it’s shaping up to be one of the most memorable nights of Season 34.

Stay tuned for more updates.