Why is Mizkif suing Emiru and Asmongold? Defamation lawsuit explored

A new legal action in the Mizkif-Emiru controversy has seemingly shocked the streaming world.

On Tuesday, November 4, Mizkif (legal name Matthew Rinaudo) filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Emiru (legal name Emily Beth Schunk) countering the allegations the latter had made against him in a livestream last month, as per Dexerto.

Mizkif is suing Emiru and Asmongold for defamation



He is seeking damages for reputational harm, lost earnings, and emotional distress pic.twitter.com/PBgEy44MhC — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 5, 2025

In addition to Emiru, Mizkif's suit also mentions Asmongold (legal name Zack Hoyt) and King Gaming Labs Inc., Mythic Talent Management Inc., and OTK Media Inc. - as defendants in his suit. The filing reads:

"Defendants Schunk, Hoyt, and OTK have, acting in concert, wrongfully and baselessly accused Rinaudo of serious criminal activity for no purpose other than to harm him, his reputation, and his business—and wrest from him control of the companies that he helped build."

For the unversed, Mizkif's lawsuit stems from Emiru's livestream (on October 25), in which the streamer accused Rinaudo of "psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, s*xual assault and threats of blackmail" when they were in a relationship.

In her stream, Emiru also claimed to have attempted to separate herself from Mizkif and not address these issues publicly, but had reached a point where she felt compeled to.

She also accused Mizkif of confronting and threatening her team member at the recent TwitchCon 2025. In response, Mizkif not only calls his ex-girlfriend's accusations baseless, but also seeks compensation for the "reputational harm, lost earnings, and emotional distress" he faced because of them.

Moreover, the companies mentioned in Rinaudo's suit are accused of contractual breach. Per the streamer, all three of these companies terminated his partnerships with them in the wake of Emiru's allegations, without even giving him an opportunity to defend himself. Two of them - King Gaming Labs and Mythic Talent - have even asked Mizkif for a collective fee of $896,401.

​ Mizkif responded to Emiru's accusation on livestream first

Mizkif just went live on Twitch to explain his side of the story after Emiru accused him of SA, domestic ab*se, stalking, harassment, and blackmail pic.twitter.com/OUnApN1HZP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 26, 2025

Mizkif's lawsuit against Emiru comes over a week after the streamer first addressed her accusations over livestream.

A day after Emiru's outburst, Rinaudo went live to defend himself by painting a vivid picture of their past relationship on October 26. Calling it deeply toxic on both sides, Mizkif said:

"I’m ashamed that the situations got so bad, but Emmy was also violent."

While admitting that he was controlling of several aspects of Emiru's life, he also brought up her tendency of throwing objects at him during their arguments. He added that both of them threatened each other with self-harm, sharing screenshots of a private text thread as proof.

Mizkif also talked about a letter Emiru wrote him towards the end of their relationship, in which the streamer had expressed her desire for marriage and children in the next five years. Per Rinaudo, the letter made him realize that their relationship had to end.