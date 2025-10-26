“Way to prove her right”: Netizens slam Mizkif as he threatens to “expose everything” following Emiru sexual assault allegations

Mizkif addressed Emiru's assault allegations in a recent Twitch stream (Image via Twitch/Mizkif)

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo addressed Emily “Emiru” Schunk’s s*xual assault allegations against him in a recent Twitch stream.

While chatting with his viewers, he accused his girlfriend of being violent as well. Mizkif made different claims throughout the stream, while also branding his relationship with Emiru as “toxic.” At the start of his live broadcast, Rinaudo reacted to someone’s comment about exposing everything and remarked,

“It’s time to go demon time. It’s clearly obvious at this point. It’s full demon time. Why not? [...] Just letting you know. There is no holding back. Who cares anymore? I will expose everything about every person that you have ever known. And it is time to go full demon time. [...] Let’s watch the world burn.”

Mizkif remarked that he “will not be friends with any of these people after” their recent comments. He talked about having hundreds of messages featuring the things they “do not want to get released.” Rinaudo asserted that he will start exposing the people as time goes on.

The clip made it to X, with another Twitch streamer, @Rhyme_VT, calling Mizkif out. The Twitter user wrote about Emiru’s allegations:

The user mentioned Rinaudo’s comments at the start of the stream and claimed:

“Before you even manage to address anything you’ve already confirmed that you’re a vindictive person. What kind of a person combats abuse allegations by threatening to expose “everyone”? Holy gross. Way to prove her right in less than 5 minutes.”

The clip triggered online backlash against Mizkif, with many sharing their thoughts on the streamer’s comments.

X users slam Mizkif as he threatens to “expose everything about every person” before addressing Emiru’s allegations

Emily Schunk accused her former partner of sexual assault and blackmail, among other serious allegations, in a stream on Saturday. Hours later, Mizkif came online to address the accusations, but threatened to expose everything about every person before talking about the allegations against him. The clip from his Twitch stream received instant backlash on X after @Rhyme_VT posted it to criticize him.

“He’s legit been blackmailing her and who knows who else for months if not years and literally his first move was to prove that was true,” a user concluded.

“He wants to intimidate other people from coming out with their testimonies. Mafioso behavior,” another user claimed.

“Wow, he might as well have just started off by saying, ‘My secret’s out so mask off,’” one user said.

“was thinking this myself. thanks for putting it into words,” another voiced the same opinion as @Rhyme_VT.

A user summed up the clip:

“so he be like coz getting called out im gonna take everyone with me lol”

Another user noted:

“Well i mean atp it is do or die for him. I think once it's all said and done it's over for him either way, so he'll prolly take asmany people with him as possible”

More about Emiru’s allegations against Mizkif

Emiru was assaulted by a fan at the recently held TwitchCon 2025, which she addressed in her recent stream. Schunk also spoke about the official statement on the incident by the platform’s CEO, Dan Clancy, who said:

“We failed, both in allowing it to occur, and in our response following. We mismanaged our communications about the incident, and that includes the comments I made. I apologize to Emiru for all that took place.”

After addressing the incident, Emiru moved on to discuss her allegations against Mizkif. She started by saying:

“Today I’m finally going to be opening up about the psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual assault, and threats of blackmail that Mizkif has done towards me and some of these issues which are still ongoing.”

Emiru remarked:

“For the entirety of this year, I have attempted to separate myself from him and not talk about him at all and not talk about this issue and just not make it a public thing.”

The streamer recounted getting informed by three separate people about another alleged incident. Emiru claimed that Mizif had allegedly “done something similar to something that he had done" to her to someone else. She stated:

“Because of this, I cannot in good conscience sit here knowing that I know critical information about someone that almost no one else does and not say anything.”

Emiru detailed her allegations, while also claiming that Mizkif will accuse her of killing her rabbits, who died over the course of three years they were together. The streamer also spoke about consulting a lawyer and filing for a restraining order against her former boyfriend.

Mizkif later addressed the allegations and claimed:

“I was a massive wreck. Couldn't think straight. And…. And being that Emiru hung out with me all day, she too started to become high-strung. We would yell at each other, fight, and argue all the time. Things we never once did. I felt this relationship was taking a huge strain. But I thought it could be fixed over time, since things were just so amazing that first year.”

He alleged:

“The situation got so bad, she would throw clothes and plushies at me. Emi was also violent, and I punched holes in the walls and slammed doors in aggression.”

Mizkif also accused Emiru of killing her rabbits and later claimed that she wanted to marry him and have kids, but he walked away, citing their toxic relationship and his mental well-being.