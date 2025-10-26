Who is OTK co-founder Mizkif? All about Twitch star as he faces sexual assault and abuse allegations from former partner Emiru

Mizkif Faces Sexual Assault and Abuse Allegations from Former Partner Emiru (Image via X / @REALMizkif)

Mizkif, born in Montclair, New Jersey, on February 16, 1995, is a prominent American YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He started streaming in 2016. He became well-known because of his gaming streams, reaction videos and interacting with fans and other creators in real life.

He helped start the gaming group One True King (OTK). Over time, he has gained more than 1 million YouTube subscribers and over 2 million Twitch followers. His work in streaming has brought him awards, like winning the Best Just Chatting Streamer at the 2021 Streamer Awards.

Emiru accuses Mizkif of abuse and threats amid ongoing legal actions

Mizkif is now facing serious accusations made by fellow streamer Emiru, whose real name is Emily Schunk. On October 25, Emiru opened up about what she called psychological and domestic abuse, stalking, harassment, s*xual assault and threats of blackmail that she says Mizkif committed.

“Today I’m finally going to be opening up about the psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual assault, and threats of blackmail that Mizkif has done towards me and some of these issues which are still ongoing,” Emiru told viewers during a Twitch stream.

Emiru accuses Mizkif of SEXUAL ASSAULT. pic.twitter.com/C2y836j6zp — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 25, 2025

Emiru and Mizkif used to date and shared a home in Austin, Texas, close to other OTK members. She mentioned that she had stayed silent about the situation for most of the year but chose to address it after hearing about alleged similar incidents involving Mizkif and someone else.

The streamer shared details about an alleged s*xual assault where Mizkif initiated physical contact even though she was uncomfortable:

“At the time, I was still making excuses for him, and I was still afraid of causing trouble, for other streamers around us,” Emiru said.

She also accused Mizkif of threatening her through mutual acquaintances and trying to get others to join in a smear campaign targeting her.

“For a while, he has been indirectly threatening me through my friends and people that I work with,” she explained.

Emiru talked about an incident at TwitchCon where she claimed Mizkif threatened one of her staff members and said he intended to accuse her of mistreating her rabbits that have passed away.

“I’m sure he’s probably listening now and it’s probably going to come as quite a shock to him that this information made its way back to me and that I’ve known for months. But if you try to threaten me to stay quiet, especially using my poor dead animals, I’m not going to stay quiet,” she added.

Emiru posted screenshots of messages she claimed Mizkif sent her after she stopped communicating with him. She said she is taking steps to file restraining orders against him in Texas and California.

Mizkif has stayed silent about these accusations so far.

Emiru also called out Twitch, saying they didn’t do enough to ensure safety at TwitchCon. She spoke about being assaulted at the event, raising more concerns surrounding security during the platform’s gatherings.