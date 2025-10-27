From Hasan Piker’s dog collar to Emiru assault, Mizkif row, and Zoe Spencer ban: Latest Twitch controversies explored as Valkyrae wishes to quit platform

Twitch has been on the headlines for multiple incidents involving streamers (Image via Getty)

YouTube personality and popular streamer Valkyrae has recently expressed her desire to quit live streaming on Twitch. The latest issue has emerged from the ongoing controversies on the platform for some time, including the alleged assaults of Emiru and the assistant of FaZe Silky on camera, alongside animal abuse claims against Hasan Piker.

Also known as Rachell Marie Hofstetter, a clip of her is currently trending on social media from October 26, 2025, where she addressed the reasons leading to her latest decision.

Notably, Valkyrae described streaming as a “gross” experience. She mentioned that this is because she has been streaming for a long time and added:

“A part of me feels like I want to quit streaming on twitch and only be on YouTube again. It feels gross. Being around, associated with in the eyes of some crazy people. It’s, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Things are gonna change.”

Although Valkyrae has not spoken up about her decision on any other platform so far, she took to her Instagram Story on the same day that the video went viral. She added a link through which her followers can access the clip and wrote along with that:

“Live on Twitch and YouTube! Among Us then Digimon :).”

The Moses Lake, Washington, native made her television debut around three years ago with Tribe Nine and Sonic Prime. Furthermore, she has two films in her credits, The Family Plan and Goldbeak. Valkyrae has additionally accumulated millions of followers on her Instagram handle and YouTube channel.

Twitch has been in the headlines for multiple controversies: Latest incidents and other details explained

As mentioned, the famous streaming platform is trending for different reasons, with certain cases grabbing attention everywhere. One of them involves streamer Emiru, and it happened a few days ago with a video going viral.

The entire incident was reportedly captured during a meet-and-greet session held on the first day at TwitchCon. It featured a random individual allegedly approaching the online personality and trying to kiss her by holding her face, as per the New York Post. Emiru’s security guard then tried to take the man away from her.

Emiru later criticized the incident after Twitch said in a social media statement that they did not allow the man to enter the venue and had taken other measures for better security. Emiru wrote that the platform was not speaking the truth, adding that the individual was not caught immediately after the incident. She continued:

“He was allowed to walk away from my meet and greet, and I didn’t hear he was caught until hours after he attacked me, and it felt like this only happened because of my manager pressing for it, not because TwitchCon staff present thought it was a big deal.”

Emiru has even accused another streamer named Mizkif of threatening her at this year’s TwitchCon. The former claimed that Mizkif allegedly attempted to influence all those who came to meet her. Emiru said that Mizkif failed to influence anyone and added:

“Obviously, they’re not insane.”

The other incident involved streamers Nina Lin and Zoe Spencer. Poprant stated that the duo received heavy criticism after a video on October 23, 2025, featured them showcasing inappropriate behavior towards the assistant of FaZe Silky, Said. Nina even apologized for the incident when she appeared in an IRL streaming video, claiming that she takes responsibility for the incident.

“At that moment, I genuinely thought it was a joke. But I see now it was really wrong. What we did was wrong”, Lin added.

Notably, Nina and Zoe were banned a day after the case, with a message appearing on the official handles of both streamers, saying that the action was a result of violating community guidelines.

Streamer Hasan Piker also faced a similar situation earlier this month when he was live. Know Your Meme stated that his dog left the bed when Piker was busy with a streaming session, appearing in the background. However, he allegedly used a shock collar to control his pet, leading to a lineup of reactions on different platforms.

Hasan later dismissed the allegations in another video, saying that his dog has had a training collar for a long time. According to Out magazine, Piker also said:

“She yelped because she fu**ing clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed. I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. She had broken the previous bed. I suspect it’s coming from some crazy haters.”

Although Valkyrae spoke on discontinuing live streaming on Twitch, she did not mention the above-mentioned incidents as the reason behind everything she was saying. However, Valkyrae has yet to speak up about the issue in detail.