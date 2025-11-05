"Absolutely Not": Whitney Leavitt reacts as her husband jokes about getting tattoos with Dancing With The Star pro Mark Ballas

Whitney Leavitt with her pro partner Mark Ballas (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’s star Whitney Leavitt is not happy about her husband’s thoughts about getting a tattoo.

After her performance on the Rock and Roll night on Dancing With the Stars, Whitney and her husband gave the audience a glimpse of their little disagreement.

The duo, along with Leavitt’s Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas, sat down for an interview with PEOPLE.



During the conversation, the topic of Connor toying with the idea of getting tattoos surfaced.

Connor was hyped by Whitney’s partner Ballas and even offered to get one tattoo with him.

But Whitney closed the discussion by firmly stating, as reported by PEOPLE on November 5, 2025:



“Absolutely not. We’re not doing this.”



Dancing With the Stars contestant Whitney Leavitt’s husband Connor is “flirting with the idea” of getting a tattoo







While talking to the PEOPLE, Connor opened up about how he has been “flirting with the idea” of getting inked for the first time in his life.

Whitney’s pro partner Mark Ballas chimed in and offered to take him for his first tattoo by remarking:



“Can I take you to get your first tattoo? Let's go."



He even offered to get one along with him to hype up the idea.

He then humorously added that Connor could get a “giant skull on his ribcage."

To that Whitney immediately retorted back by saying that he is not doing that.

But Connor refused to back out and even suggested that he could get a tattoo on his backside.

Leavitt jokingly dared her husband to “do it” before puting an end to the discussion by firmly stating:



“All right, boys. Settle down."



Whitney and Mark’s journey on Dancing With the Stars season 34

Whitney along with her pro partner wowed the judges with their remarkable performance during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night of Dancing With the Stars aired on November 4, 2025.

The pair performed on Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tears a powerful Paso Doble with theatrical control and captivating movements.

For those unversed, Paso Doble is known for its structure which is inspired by bullfighting and dramatic expressions.

Whitney along with her pro-partner Mark presented the structure, precision and poise in their performance which earned them a combined score of 39 out of 40.

This was not the only performance that earned them applause from the judges in Dancing With the Star season 34.

In the previous episode aired on October 21, 2025, the performances were dedicated to the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good.

The duo earned their first 10 from all the judges.

They wore a all-pink outfit and performed on the song, Popular.

The performance was loved by the judges and the guest judge for the episode, Derek Hough literally got up from his place to exclaim “ What?!”

He then remarked:



"I feel like we are discovering a star before our eyes.”



Hough also noted that the performance was advanced and jam packed routine.

Leavitt expressed her happiness after the performance and said:



"It felt like a big reward. Mark and I worked really hard on that dance. And honestly, at the end of the day, I want to go on that stage and just give it my all, every single time."



Her partner Mark Ballas also stated that he always hope for that he could have done better or he missed something.

He said:



“Again, all you can hope for is that you finished the dance and you feel like, 'Ugh, I couldn't have done that better, here's nothing worse than feeling like, 'I could have done more,' or, 'I missed that thing.'”



Stay tuned for more such updates.