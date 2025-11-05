Selling Sunset Reunion reveals the truth about Nicole Young’s exit from The Oppenheim Group

Nicole Young, Romain Bonnet, Mary Bonnet, and Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

The latest reunion episode of Selling Sunset finally addressed the fate of longtime agent Nicole Young and her exit from the brokerage firm The Oppenheim Group.

During the Season 9 reunion, the cast revisited Nicole’s tactical departure from the office and clarified once and for all whether she was fired or simply asked to step back.

The truth: she was not terminated from The Oppenheim Group, but her role on Selling Sunset appears to have been dramatically reduced.

Selling Sunset: The reunion spills it all

At the Season 9 reunion of Selling Sunset, the drama surrounding Nicole Young reached its public pivot.

Earlier in the season, Nicole’s altercation with fellow cast member Chrishell Stause had shaken the office: during a group dinner, Nicole brought up Chrishell’s late parents in the heat of an argument, touching on addiction-related comments and immediately triggering backlash.

The sequence of events unfolded rapidly—Jason and Brett Oppenheim asked Nicole to leave the physical office space, which was later portrayed onscreen as,



“We asked her to leave the brokerage.”



When the reunion cameras rolled, this was confronted head-on.

Brett described the moment as “the hardest thing I’ve had to do professionally,” referring to asking Nicole to exit the office.

Jason brought clarity, stating,



“I’m still working with Nicole…Nicole’s not out of the brokerage.”



Nicole interjected,



“I wasn’t fired, is what he was saying.”



Jason followed,



“I think it was healthy for Nicole to step away from the office.” That exchange settled the question of employment status—but not the question of her departure from the show itself.



Viewers noted that Nicole’s appearance at the reunion was notably brief, unlike the extensive participation of other main cast members.

That truncated presence signalled to many that while she remains technically affiliated with The Oppenheim Group, her screen role on Selling Sunset has effectively ended or been reduced.

Behind the scenes, Nicole shared her own perspective.

In a TikTok posted earlier in August, she recounted,



“I sit in my trailer so long that I watch four movies…They finally bring me out to set, they sit me down, and they want me to address one specific instance. So I do. And then, the moderator goes, ‘OK, thanks, Nicole. It was great to see you.” She added, “I really, just, never experienced a situation where it was so obvious that the intent was to not give me the opportunity to speak. Unreal. But you know what? Sometimes you just have to recognize things that no longer serve you. And this is one of them.”



Aside from the reunion special, Nicole had told Netflix’s Tudum,



“That storyline was frustrating for me, because the truth of the matter is I was never fired from the office or The Oppenheim Group.”



She clarified that she is an independent contractor, not a traditional 9-to-5 employee, which complicates how the departure was framed onscreen.

Despite no official confirmation of her return for future seasons, Nicole indicated she is relocating to Nashville and shifted focus away from her L.A. base, though she added,



“My new priority will be Nashville, but it definitely won’t be goodbye to L.A. real estate.”



In parallel, castmate Chrishell Stause, after filming the season together, told Variety that



“The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realised I will be done here going forward.”



She described her exit as tied both to the reunion fallout and to the longstanding conflict with Nicole.

While Nicole remains a licensed agent affiliated with The Oppenheim Group, the show’s narrative has shifted away from her presence.

The reunion clarified that she’s not fired, yet the network and the cast have moved on.

Season 9 onwards may well mark the end of her major role in the series.

Stay tuned for more updates.



