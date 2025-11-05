What happened to Andy Morin? Controversy explored as Death Grips announces new album is in the works seven years since their last

Ride and Nick Reinhart of Death Grips perform during Riot Fest 2023 at Douglass Park on September 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Death Grips members Stefan "MC Ride" Burnett and Zach Hill would release a new album without Andy Morin. The two made the announcement on Wednesday, with a series of pictures from the recording studio. The band's last album, Year of the Snitch, was released in 2018. Their last activity was in 2023, when Death Grips toured the US.

The trio formed Death Grips in 2010. A screenshot went viral among fans in February 2025. In it, Andy Morin's text to an anonymous person stated that the band had split up.

He claimed that vocalist Stefan "MC Ride" Burnett was allegedly the main cause behind the separation, as he did not want to be in a group anymore.

However, Andy Morin also noted that the decision could change later.

"Yeah, it's over. Stefan doesn’t want to do anymore. But truthfully none of us can ever predict what happens with the group," he wrote.

MC Ride and Zach Hill announced in April 2025 that the group did not disband, despite "rumor and hearsay." The Instagram post included a picture frame with their statement written on it, with Burnett and Hill's signatures.

This confirmed that Andy Morin had officially left Death Grips. Morin did not release any statement regarding his departure.

Death Grips' former member Andy Morin allegedly abused his ex-girlfriend

Nichole Fitch, who dated Andy Morin from 2016 to 2021, uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram story in February 2022. She claimed that she was thin in the image because she supposedly did not eat for weeks.

Fitch also shared that she was in an "emotionally and verbally abusive" relationship at the time, and she tried to hide the fact that she was unhappy.

Nichole told her followers to get out of "toxic relationships, saying that the breakup is supposedly worth it.

"This is me on Valentine's Day 2021, I was in an extremely emotionally and verbally abusive relationship, and I hadn't eaten in weeks. And if you asked me then, I would have said I was the happiest girl in the world. No one would ever love me like he did. But fuck, NOW I'm the happiest girl in the world. No one will ever love me like I do," Nichole Fitch wrote.

Andy Morin never responded to the abuse allegations. However, fans of the band have discussed the alleged abuse on social media.

Death Grips fans seemed divided, with some believing Fitch and others wanting more context.

"I think it’s kind of irresponsible to throw out vague accusations like verbal and emotional abuse, without any further context. Very one sided and wrong," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"Always take victims seriously. If true it would suck but never forget that there are victims in abusive relationships and one shouldn't downplay it as some peuple here are doing. There is no need to cancel Andy or smth but we should take this as the serious topic that it is," another added.

The producer's last Instagram post was in May 2025, when he uploaded a demo. Ever since then, he had stepped away from social media. Stay tuned for more updates on Andy Morin and Death Grips.