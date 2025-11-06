“I genuinely hope she heals”: Fans sympathize with Jhene Aiko as Big Sean is spotted with supposed new girlfriend days after split with the singer

Recording artists Jhene Aiko and Big Sean the iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, AND TRUTV from The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

Big Sean's alleged girlfriend is going viral on the internet. For the unversed, the rapper and Jhene Aiko broke up recently. The news came up on November 3, after fans heard the R&B singer's unreleased song, Break, which she dropped on her Instagram.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko had been together for nearly 10 years. Their son, Noah Chilombo, was born in November 2022. The breakup made headlines, as fans speculated the reason behind their separation.

The X user @Raindropsmedia1 uploaded the clip of Big Sean hanging out with Neon and Sexyy Red. Behind him, the rumored new girlfriend stood.

After 10 years and a child, Big Sean allegedly dumps Jhené Aiko without ever marrying her—and already has a new supermodel girlfriend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5tlzn0mMf — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 5, 2025

The clip originally came from a livestream uploaded in October 2025, before Big Sean broke up with Aiko. This information led some netizens to believe that the rapper may have cheated on Jhene.

The user (@aliyahswourld) hoped that the singer would "heal." Then they jokingly said that the next album of hers would be good.

"I'm sorry to my girl I genuinely hope she heals and takes time for herself but I know that next album drop of hers finna be fire AS F*CK," they wrote.

Netizens commented on the alleged girlfriend's looks. They said that she supposedly does not look like a supermodel.

One X user (@ddown2mars) noted that the unidentified woman appears to be from the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

"Is the supermodel in the room with us? Words used to have meaning, tbh. No shade, but I don't even know who that lady is and I can't recognize her from any print or runway work," one netizen stated.

"That is not a supermodel that is a buchona from Sinaloa," another commented.

"They on Facebook calling her Michael Jackson Jr," another user wrote.

Some netizens shared their thoughts on the former couple's long relationship, saying that if a man does not propose after a few years, he seemingly would never propose in the future.

"A man who refuse to marry you after 3 years of courtship ain't ever gonna marry you. Women need to know this and act accordingly," one netizen wrote.

"If y'all talked about marriage and kids, and that family life, and y'all are both on the same page about it, if dude who refuses to commit after 2 years is wasting your time, especially if you're 30+. It shouldn't take that long," another netizen added.

"Prime example of never manning up. With her for 10yrs, made her a babymom just to split and walk away," one X user noted.

Last year, Big Sean shared why he has not married yet

The artist appeared on the Out of Context podcast on August 2, 2024. When the host, Charlamagne Tha God, asked if he and Aiko got married secretly, Big Sean replied that it was not true.

He shared that they had some "ups and downs" as a couple. Sean said that marriage should be done when people feel like they are in the best relationship they can be in.

Big Sean also said that people urging others to get married is a "fear-based way of thinking."

The rapper noted that he needed more time, and it does not mean that he would never marry Jhene Aiko.

Notably, the rumor that the woman in the clip is Big Sean's girlfriend has not been confirmed. Stay tuned for more updates.