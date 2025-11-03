"10 years and no ring is crazy": Netizens react to reports of Big Sean and Jhene Aiko breaking up

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have collaborated on a few occasions (Image via Getty)

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have reportedly separated. The duo has not issued any official statement. However, multiple insiders are opening up about the split, sharing the reasons behind it.

A report by AllHipHop on November 3, 2025, stated that the pair has been in an on-and-off relationship for a long time. According to the outlet, Jhene’s friends claimed that she has allegedly become impatient after realizing the “ring wasn’t coming,” which led her to opt for a move on.

A source also mentioned that Sean and Aiko are not having any dispute as a result of the breakup, adding that everything is fine for now.

“They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child,” the insider added.

A few more sources alleged that Aiko was the one who decided to separate. One of them stated that she had disagreements with Sean regarding marriage, which has been Jhene's only wish so far. The source clarified that Aiko wanted a “commitment” in the relationship, which did not materialize.

“Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step,” the source also said.

Meanwhile, netizens have reacted to the latest update. In the comments section of Fear Buck’s post on X (formerly Twitter), one of them addressed the fact that Jhene Aiko wanted to tie the knot.

“She was probably looking for marriage, 10 years and no ring is crazy.”

The responses continued, with a user writing that he wishes the issues between the couple to be resolved as soon as possible.

“Damn. Love that deep don’t just disappear, it transforms. Wishing them healing, not headlines,” @youngblesstmoni said .

Another person said that anyone would be a lucky person to have Jhene Aiko in their life.

“Hopefully my queen drops a fire album. I would feel so bad for her but she’s so beautiful and talented, anyone would be LUCKY to have her,” @FinaV3 commented on X .

An individual questioned if a follow-up to Jhene and Sean’s collaborative album, Twenty88, will arrive in the future.

“So we’re not getting TWENTY 88 2? Is that what I’m hearing?” @0xSetaro said .

One of the responses featured the user seemingly claiming that fame had something to do with the alleged separation.

“Crazy how their chemistry was unmatched in music and still couldn’t survive real life… fame changes everything,” @Kiwiuh wrote .

Big Sean once opened up about his marriage plans with Jhene Aiko

The couple has been together for around nine years. The relationship was confirmed at a time when Jhene split from her ex-husband and record producer, Dot Da Genius. As mentioned, sources claimed that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko separated since the latter wanted to get married.

However, Sean had addressed the topic in an episode of the Out of Context podcast in August 2024. During his conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Sean was questioned if he and Jhene had secretly exchanged vows. The rapper dismissed the same and added:

“It’s a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we’ve had our ups and downs, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all.”

The House Party star continued by saying that marriage is the best part of any relationship. He mentioned that although the fear of divorce is common among those planning to tie the knot, he still wants to get married.

“I don’t like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Sean said.

Apart from Twenty88, the pair had collaborated on a song, "Single Again," which was released around six years ago. They have a son named Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson.