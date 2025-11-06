"I try to be very fair": Dancing with the Stars' Bruno Tonioli on his contribution to the scoring system

Bruno Tonioli (Image Via Getty)

When longtime judge Bruno Tonioli opened Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC on September 17, 2025, he made one thing clear: he always tries to be fair when scoring.



“I think overall, I try to be very fair,” Tonioli, 69, told Us Weekly, adding that his paddle number must reflect what he says.



He says no dance is taken for granted, even after 20 years on the panel and that part of his job is not just judging but performing too:



“The cardinal sin in anything you do in entertainment is boredom, and I keep them on their toes,” he explained.



His catch-phrase “Oh, my darling” and exuberant personality have become part of the show’s DNA since its 2005 debut.

Alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman Tonioli says the purpose of the scoring system goes deeper than numbers: it’s feedback, it’s engagement, and it’s entertainment for the audience.



“If they disagree, it’s absolutely fine. That is the way we have a conversation,” Tonioli said, referring to viewers and dancers alike.



He emphasised that fairness means aligning comments with scores, and that he has “no regret” about a paddle decision.

Tonioli’s role isn’t just to raise a number, it’s to keep the show alive, evolving with its fans and its contestants.

Inside Dancing with the Stars: How Tonioli approaches the score & reflects on Len Goodman







Over the years, Tonioli has watched the show grow, change and keep its heart.

When his longtime judge friend Len Goodman died in April 2023, Tonioli admitted the loss “hit me like a truck.”

Goodman had told him,



“Get it together, Bruno. Stop moaning and get on with it.”



Tonioli honoured that legacy and said the scoring system also reflects a balance of experience, emotion and entertainment.

He believes judges must engage the public,



“You’re not there to make an ultimate decision. I feel you have to connect with an audience so they think they can have a conversation,” he said years earlier.



For Tonioli, scoring is more than pointing out mistakes, it’s recognising bravery, risk and performance.

He sees his role as “a performance to a certain extent,” mixing critique with flair.

While numbers matter, he says the paddle is a tool to reflect his feelings in the moment, and he stands by each decision.

And after two decades, Tonioli still believes that fairness and fun go hand in hand: you score the dance, you honour the moment, and you entertain the viewers.

What’s next for Dancing With the Stars and Bruno Tonioli

As DWTS continues its 34th season, Tonioli promises that the competition will stay as unpredictable as ever.

He says the newer contestants bring “fresh energy,” while longtime fans can still expect the same warmth and sparkle that made the show a hit.

Tonioli adds that his role as a judge will always balance fairness with fun.

He enjoys seeing how contestants grow and believes every performance deserves genuine feedback.



“It’s always about celebrating improvement and personality,” he told Us Weekly.



Two decades of laughter, feelings, and a little bit of drama with paddles have not made Bruno Tonioli even a bit less energetic.

He is still the one who spreads kindness, truth, and a dramatic sunset over Dancing With the Stars, thereby allowing fans to enjoy the show for 20 years, one right score at a time.

Stay tuned for more updates.