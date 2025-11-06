All the celebrities who showed up backstage at Dancing with the Stars season 34 Rock & Roll night

LA Dodgers' Will Smith along with wife Cara Smith (Image Via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34, week 8, was special for more than one reason.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame special episode saw many famous faces apart from the celebrity contestants.

The episode, telecast on November 4, 2025, paid homage to classic rock hits with performances featuring songs by artists such as Bon Jovi and Elton John.

As reported by PEOPLE on November 5, 2025, numerous famous names were spotted in and around the backstage area and the ballroom.

Some of these names include Jake Shane, Parvati Shallow, and stars from the popular Netflix show Love on the Spectrum and players from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dancing With the Stars week 8 saw notable names like Tanner Smith, LA Dodgers’ Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow and many more







PEOPLE reported that during the episode, multiple MLB stars were seen in the ballroom.

These players from the LA Dodgers made their way to the filming location after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Some of these players included catcher Will Smith, outfielder Kiké Hernández, pitcher Tyler Glasnow, pitcher Blake Snell and the team manager, Dave Roberts.

These players made their way to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom after talking about their World Series victory at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The players not only graced the Dancing With the Stars ballroom with their presence but also flaunted their winning trophies.

They proudly posed for the picture with the trophy on Dancing With the Stars.

The MLB players did not come alone.

The players were accompanied by their family members, which included Will Smith’s wife, Cara.

The LA Dodgers made headlines by winning the World Series.

In addition to the MLB stars, many reality show stars were also spotted backstage at Dancing with the Stars.

Tanner Smith and Connor Tomlinson of Love on the Spectrum were spotted backstage hugging the contestants.

Both stars from Love on the Spectrum were seen hugging Robert Irwin, as well as Whitney Leavitt and her pro-partner, Mark Ballas.

Tanner and his sister, Madelyn Smith, also posed for pictures with the contestants in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

They revealed via Instagram that they are there to cheer on Irwin’s performance.

As Irwin was making his way to partner Witney Carson, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav screamed “Crocodiles” to him.

Irwin also commented on the reality show Dancing With the Stars by saying:



"The fact that we have a night celebrating the greats. I think that's so cool because if there's one thing that brings us together is that.”



The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special episode also showed the return of group dance.

The contestants were divided into two groups, each of which performed with Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Ribeiro also revealed that the duo who would finish at the top of the leaderboard during the episode will be granted immunity from the relay dances next week.

The team will also earn bonus points on the 20th Birthday Party Celebration episode.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney Leavitt, along with partner Mark Ballas, and Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy scored the highest and were tied for the score.

The tie was broken by judges when they awarded Whitney immunity based on her cumulative score across the season.

Stay tuned for more such updates.