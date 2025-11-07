3I/ATLAS shows no reaction to solar storms as unverified images circulate online amid path alteration claims

Comet 3I/ATLAS (Image via NASA)

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has shown no visible response to recent solar storms, according to reports from The Economic Times and observations shared by astronomers.

Despite its close approach to the Sun, the object displayed no gas emissions or tail formation typically associated with cometary activity.

Meanwhile, unverified images circulating online have sparked discussions about a potential alteration in its trajectory.

Data from ongoing monitoring efforts are being examined, but as of now, no confirmed evidence indicates a change in the comet’s path.

Ongoing analysis and global monitoring of interstellar object 3I/ATLAS

Discovery and origin

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, 2025, through the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Rio Hurtado, Chile.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ path of the object’s orbit is going back from outside the solar system, hence it is an interstellar visitor. This is the third such object to be discovered after 1I/ʻOumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

The name “3I” stands for the object being interstellar, and “ATLAS” is the name of the system that found it.

According to NASA, 3I/ATLAS is moving along a hyperbolic path, which implies it will not come back after it visits the solar system.

Such an orbit is typical of interstellar objects coming from beyond the Sun's gravitational ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌influence.

Composition and solar encounter

The Economic Times reported that despite exposure to strong solar activity, 3I/ATLAS exhibited no visible tail or gas emissions.

These features are commonly seen in typical comets when volatile materials vaporize under solar radiation.

Initially,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ spectral observations indicated that the object might have metal-rich or carbon-based compounds with a low amount of volatiles.

Recently, a set of unverified images of the comet has been shared widely on social media and astronomy forums. The pictures are said to depict a solid surface with almost no dust being released.

Those assertions have not been verified, and the scientific teams in charge of the mission are examining the data.

Moreover, scientists want to know if the object's trajectory has changed after its perihelion, or closest approach to the Sun, on October 30, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025.

International monitoring efforts

According to Space.com, China’s Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter captured images of 3I/ATLAS during its close pass by Mars in early October 2025.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) confirmed that between October 1 and 4, the orbiter’s High-Resolution Imaging Camera recorded multiple images showing the comet’s nucleus and surrounding coma.

The data were processed and displayed by CNSA’s ground-based application system.

Other space agencies, including NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), have also directed their Mars orbiters and rovers toward the object for coordinated observations.

ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission is scheduled to continue monitoring 3I/ATLAS between November 2 and 25, 2025, with results expected by February 2026.

The collected data may determine whether the comet remains inactive or exhibits delayed activity as it travels outward from the Sun.

Observation and tracking

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 3I/ATLAS was nearest to the Earth, it was about 270 million kilometers away and was so dim that it could not be seen with the naked eye.

Scientists suggest that individuals should employ telescopes having a minimum aperture of 8 inches and go to places where the sky is dark if they want to see the comet in November and December 2025.

On October 2–3, 2025, the object came closest to the Red Planet at a distance of 29 million kilometers, which made it possible for many observatories to follow its movement and record ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System platform continues to provide real-time tracking for 3I/ATLAS, enabling researchers and the public to monitor its outbound path.

Current analyses indicate that, despite circulating claims, there is no verified alteration in the object’s trajectory following its encounter with solar storms.

The interstellar visitor remains a subject of active observation as scientists await additional imaging and compositional data from upcoming mission reports.

Stay tuned for more updates.