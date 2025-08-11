Will Costco be open on Labor Day 2025? Store timings and more details explored

A detailed look at Costco’s Labor Day 2025 schedule, including store hours, closures, and shopping tips.

It’s late summer 2025, and you’re prepping your Labor Day weekend feast, maybe some bulk chips, that massive jar of pickles, or one of Costco's legendary party platters. Naturally, you want to know whether Costco has its doors wide open to your shopping escapade.

Rest assured, this article has you covered with the freshest scoop, from whether Costco will be open and the store timings, to insider tips that might just save you a trip to the closed-door blues.

Costco will be closed on Labor Day 2025

Here’s the lowdown: Costco will be closed on Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 1, 2025, just one of the few holidays when the big box keeps its roller doors down. That means no early-morning hot dogs, no fuel pump queues, nada.

Across the U.S., Costco typically follows that well-known café-rush-style schedule, 10 AM to 8:30 PM on weekdays, 9:30 AM to 6 PM on Saturdays, and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sundays.

Now, when it comes to holidays, Costco's playbook is pretty solid. In 2025, besides Labor Day, warehouses will stay closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

If you’re wondering why all the “we’ll be back” vibes fall on those days, Costco’s usually doing it to give the hardworking crew a break, smart move that keeps morale (and the bulk pretzels) high the rest of the year.

Pro tip for planners: If your holiday cookbook calls for that Costco-sized jar or you’re chasing unbeatable bulk deals, go before Labor Day. Expect normal weekday hours in the days leading up, but yes, still expect weekend-style crowds.

Pop open Costco’s website or their app, punch in your ZIP, and get the exact local hours, because locations in cities with high traffic sometimes tweak opening or closing by 30 minutes either way.