When does Costco Black Friday sale start? Expected dates revealed

Costco’s 2025 Black Friday schedule has been revealed (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The dates for Costco's 2025 Black Friday sales are out, giving customers a sneak peek at when they can find deals both in stores and online. A leaked holiday shopping guide shared by Costco Insider shows that the big sale will kick off on November 17, 2025, with more deals rolling in around Thanksgiving weekend.

Costco warehouses will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but customers can purchase online until in-store sales pick back up for the traditional Black Friday shopping buzz. Discounts will continue through Cyber Monday, giving people several days to shop before the event ends.

This November, Costco is offering exciting new products and bringing back old favorites, too.



Some you'll find either online or at your local warehouse is suitable for all occasions, but as the holidays approach, you may want to explore products that are geared toward gifts and… pic.twitter.com/jbSl5X8VzY — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 9, 2025

Costco’s 2025 Black Friday ad teases major tech and home deals

Costco's holiday deals for this year have started, and a leaked ad has shown that their holiday discounts start on Halloween. This puts Costco in line with big retailers like Best Buy, which is also getting ready for early Black Friday sales around the same period.

The scanned ad shared by Costco Insider suggests that their 2025 sale will feature a huge selection of items. You can enjoy low warehouse prices on all your favorites, including electronics, appliances, clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and more.

You can find best Black Friday deals on electronics from brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, Microsoft, Bose, and Sonos.

The leak also hints at deals across almost every department, marking this as one of Costco's biggest Black Friday events of the year. You can find some discounts, like $120 off on PS5 consoles and savings on Apple devices such as MacBooks and AirPods. The actual price drops on Apple products aren’t clear yet, but their inclusion hints at a solid selection of tech deals.

Another standout deal from the leaked ad is for the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, which is expected to be discounted by $220. This is a significant price cut compared to the smaller $100 discount it had during Labor Day weekend.

With sales running until Cyber Monday, the Black Friday weekend seems like the perfect opportunity to snag popular products or special deals.

Shoppers planning their holiday spending can find clear details about savings this season in Costco’s leaked schedule. Anyone wanting to get a head start can check out the full Costco Black Friday 2025 ad scan, which has been shared on Reddit and includes every page of the promo booklet.