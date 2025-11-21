What happened to Camille Banham? Spencer Lofranco accident left actress with multiple fractures

Camille Banham suffered multiple fractures and a broken hip after Spencer Lofranco struck her in his SUV (Image via Instagram/@iledecamille)

Actor Spencer Lofranco, who passed away on Tuesday, November 18, was involved in an accident in 2013 which left Camille Banham injured. Two years later, Lofranco was charged with a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 50 days of community service with the California Department of Transportation in addition to being on probation for a period of two years and having to pay a restitution amount of $161,000, as per CBS News.

Camille Banham had been riding her bicycle in 2013 when she was struck and run over by Spencer Lofranco, who was driving in an SUV in Hollywood.

As per LAist, Lofranco disembarked his vehicle and said sorry to Banham at the time, and left the scene.

Banham suffered a broken hip and multiple fractures as a result of the accident.

Camille Banham spoke up about the accident at Spencer Lofranco’s sentencing hearing

Camille Banham, who studied English Literature at Chapman University, was on the track for a career in the film industry when the accident happened.

Before the accident, she appeared in small roles in Divorce Invitation and Dispatch, as per IMDb.

Banham founded a production company, named Astra Indie Productions, according to her LinkedIn page. She also worked in the script and camera departments for some projects.

She also featured as a lead in a music video for a track by Youth Lagoon, which was released a few months before her accident.

After she was struck by Spencer Lofranco, who is best known for his roles in Gotti, King Cobra and Unbroken, Banham underwent multiple surgeries, and was forced to use a wheelchair as she relearned how to walk.

During Lofranco’s sentencing hearing in 2015, where he was expected to receive only 10 days of community service, Banham’s statement led to the judge announcing a longer community service sentence for Lofranco.

As per CBS News, Banham shared in her statement that Lofranco should not have left her alone on the road after the accident. She said,

“I used to call what happened to me an accident, and it would've been an accident if Spencer had stayed and helped me after he got out of his car and saw me injured on the side of the road, but instead he chose to leave me.”

She also referred to the increase in Lofranco’s sentence, which was a result of her statement, and according to CBS News, said,

“I'm happy that my words made an impact, that they got him more than 10 days of community service that we did get it moved up to 50 -- that's something. The judge was upset when he heard what I had to say.”

In 2020, Banham reminisced about the accident’s impact on her life in the midst of the pandemic, and in a heartfelt post on Instagram, wrote,

“I believe in you. Wanna know why? Because 7 years ago today my body was smashed to pieces by an SUV while I was cycling. The man who hit me, got out, saw my injuries, shook me, and left me in the road to die. I lost more than my ability to walk normally for a few years that day...I lost faith in humanity, society, and our justice system.”

Commemorating the day she was hit by Lofranco’s car, Banham added,

“Today feels like my (RE)birthday. It is the first anniversary of this trauma that I have been able to look back at what happened and actually see my strength and feel empowered, and fall back in love with myself and our beautiful planet we’re all privileged to live on.”

Banham got married a few years after the accident to cinematographer Niels Lindelien.

Banham, who earlier actively documented her travels around the world, stopped posting on social media after 2020.