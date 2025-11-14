Which Costco deli items are being recalled over contamination concerns? Details explored (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco shoppers should double-check their deli haul. A warning popped up because tiny bits of metal might be hiding inside certain foods - no one wants that surprise. The alert came from both Costco and its food maker, Ventura Foods. Two things are affected: the ready-to-eat Caesar Salad and the grilled chicken sandwich served with salad on the side.

Cheese lovers might've noticed something off - Costco yanked its Caesar salad plus that chicken sandwich combo just in case. Turns out, the dressing inside could have tiny bits of plastic hiding in there. If you grabbed one lately, maybe peek at your receipt or scan the package code. The recall is limited in scope now, but customers who recently picked up either item are urged to review purchase details and take note of the notice.

Costco flags recall on select deli salads and sandwiches over possible plastic contamination in dressing packets

Costco's telling shoppers to check past deli buys after pulling certain packaged salads and sandwiches - the issue? A Caesar dressing pack might hold tiny bits of plastic. The warning dropped Nov 7, and those goods aren't on shelves anymore, but some folks could still have them tucked away since the use-by window has ended.

To check if your food's involved, look for these codes: salad alone has #19927, sandwich combo shows #11444 - all recalled units range from Oct 17 to Nov 9 expiry tags, as reported by Allrecipes. Costco urges everyone not to eat any of it, especially that sauce pouch - swallowing plastic isn't safe, no matter what. If you've got one, take it back to any Costco store for cash back, or hit up support through their website when questions pop up.

