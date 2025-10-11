How many times has Criss Angel been married? All about his wife and kids amid cheating controversy

Criss Angel accuses ex-partner of infidelity in new Instagram post. (Image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

American illusionist and musician Criss Angel, who has been married twice, has recently posted about one of his exes.

The short clip shared on Instagram on Friday, October 10, captures the backyard of a house, with an empty swingset swaying back and forth. The video was tuned to Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne’s 2003 song Changes.

Taking to the caption, Criss wrote:

"To my fans and friends, I'm sure by now you recognized that I'm going through something personal."

The 57-year-old magician continued:

"Today I stopped following a narcissist - somebody who destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man."

Criss then tried to convince his followers to unfollow the said person as well, adding:

"Please Do NOT support someone who has damaged the lives of beautiful children and everyone around them. Thank you all for your love and support during this very difficult time. Loyally yours, Xcriss."

Although Criss did not take anyone's name in his post, netizens figured out that he referred to Shaunyl Benson, his ex-wife and partner. Criss and Shaunyl secretly tied the knot in 2015 after dating for three years.

Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson share three children: two sons, Johnny, 11, and Xristos Yanni, 6, and a daughter, Illusia, 3. The former couple divorced in 2016, only a year after their marriage. However, they rekindled their romance shortly after.

In 2018, Criss and Shaunyl announced they were expecting their second child and welcomed Xristos the following year. Their daughter, Illusia, was born in 2021. Criss proposed to Shaunyl again in 2023, and the two got engaged.

It is unclear exactly when Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson split for a second time. Before Shaunyl, Criss was married to Joann Sarantakos, also known as JoAnn Winkhart, from 2002 to 2006. They do not share any children.

Shaunyl Benson responds to Criss Angel's accusations

Shortly after Criss Angel's indirect jab at Shaunyl Benson, the mother of three shared her side of the story online.

Addressing her Instagram followers, Shaunyl said in a video statement that she was not keen on speaking about her personal life publicly. Regardless, she became aware of someone trying to defame her and smear her name.

Shaunyl claimed there had been around 16 to 17 instances of infidelity from her partner's end. She implied she found out young girls were sending "disgusting" and "heart shattering" things to her husband while she was breastfeeding her daughter, four years ago.

Shaunyl Benson said she tried to stop living a lie for the sake of her children and consulted with her lawyer to get out of this situation unscathed. However, she and her partner decided to make things work one last time, which lasted over 6 months.

Due to the futile attempt and being in an alleged toxic relationship throughout her 20s and her early 30s, Shaunyl said she messaged a rockstar. The 34 years old Australian musician highlighted that it was the first time in 12 years, she pursued another man other than her partner.

Shaunyl admitted she found the guy cute and messaged him because she was feeling lonely, reasoning she was only human. However, Shaunyl claimed nothing developed out of the conversation.

Directly addressing Criss Angel's post in her Instagram Stories, Shaunyl Benson said:

"A narcissist is the one that's trying to control the narrative. They're gonna tell you to do this. They're gonna tell you to unfollow or block someone because they want you to see the situation a certain way."

Shaunyl told her followers they can perceive the situation whichever way they see fit, as she wouldn't try to control their reality.

Taking a jab at Criss Angel, Shaunyl said she was living a luxurious lifestyle as long as she was compliant and kept quiet. But now that she sought out her own voice, she was being put in jeopardy. She further said the situation was "so embarrassing" for her and her children.

Shaunyl Benson further expressed her apparent disinterest in starting anything romantic with any other men. She said the only men in her life currently are her father and her sons.