Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split on good terms?

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 5 : Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the premiere of 'The Cut' during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom is opening up about how he felt after he parted with Katy Perry. The 48-year-old star, known for his major roles in big movie series, spoke up about their split with Today host Craig Melvin on Friday, Sept. 5.

While he was there to talk about his latest film, The Cut, Bloom turned the conversation to being thankful and his personal growth. He talked about handling this stage in his life with a clear view and strong will.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split but remain committed to co-parenting Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their engagement, their reps said on July 3. This news came out after a speculation about their split a week before. Yet, both are staying on track to care for their girl, Daisy, together.

According to PEOPLE, Katy Perry aims to keep things calm with Bloom, saying that their child will always come first. According to the sources of PEOPLE:

"Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando. He's the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her. They've been through a lot together, and while they've decided to go their separate ways, there's still a mutual respect between them. They're still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they're committed to keeping things amicable."

Just after the split news hit, Bloom posted deep thoughts about life and staying balanced on his social pages.

Orlando Bloom opens up about fatherhood and balancing work with family life

Orlando Bloom talked about his own life during a recent morning show appearance. The host, Melvin, asked him how things had changed since his last visit. In his words:

"There's been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?"

Orlando Bloom was really thankful when he talked about his family. He said how much he loves raising his 5-year-old girl, Daisy. He talked about how he handles his professional and personal life. He said working hard in his new film made him see how much he loves the calm and love at home even more. Bloom said:

"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know, when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it. And we're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love."

